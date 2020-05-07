Happy Buddha Purnima 2020: Wishes, messages, quotes, Facebook and Whatsapp status

Sections
The traditional Buddhist holiday of Buddha Purnima is being celebrated in India and all over the world on May 7 this year. This day holds a special significance for people from the Buddhist faith, since it is the day when Lord Buddha attained enlightenment.

Updated: May 07, 2020 10:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

Happy Buddha Purnima 2020: The day is also referred to as Vesak, Kurma Jayanti or Buddha Jayanti. (Unsplash)

The day is also referred to as Vesak, Kurma Jayanti or Buddha Jayanti. Devotees pray and offer flowers at various shrines to seek peace and ward off negativity. They also chant Buddhist mantras and read from the Buddhist texts. In India, various places such as Bodh Gaya, Lumbini, Sarnath and Kushiagar are important pilgrimage sites for devotees. However, this year due to the coronavirus, travelling to pilgrimage sites would not be possible neither would it be a safe option.

On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, here are some wishes and messages which you can share with friends and family, to wish them on this special occasion.

Here’s wishing you and your family a happy Buddha Purnima!



May Lord Buddha give you the wisdom so that you are led on to the path of peace, love and truth. Here’s wishing you and your family a happy Buddha Purnima.

May Lord Buddha guide us on the right path in our lives. Happy Buddha Purnima!

May your lives be filled with love and peace on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

On this day, let us all pray that the entire world embraces love and peace.

On the auspicious day of Buddha Purnima may darkness be removed from your life. Happy Buddha Purnima!

