Happy Diwali 2020: Wishes, quotes, images to share with family and friends

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is the Hindu festival of lights which is celebrated by Indian all over the globe. Deepavali, which translates as ‘a row of lights’ is one of the most significant of all Hindu festivals and is celebrated over a period of 5 days. It is observed on the 15th day of the month of Kartika and in accordance with the Hindu lunar calendar, this month is considered the holiest. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 14.

The joyous festival of Diwai brings along with it the celebration of the victory of good over evil and of knowledge of ignorance. Celebrants around the world decorate their homes with diyas to ‘light’ the way to enlightenment. Family come together to offer prayers, burst firecrackers and indulge in sweets. With the coronavirus pandemic still raging in the outside world, this year’s Diwali celebration will have to be celebrated with all the safety precautions intact. And to a great extent, most people might now be able to meet all of their loved ones.

Here are some messages, quotes, wishes that you can share with your loved ones to shower them in blessings and show your love and affection.

Wishes and Quotes

All the lights of the world cannot be compared even to a ray of the inner light of the self. Merge yourself in this light and enjoy the festival of lights.

Warm Diwali wishes for every happiness to you. May the warmth and splendour, that are a part of this auspicious occasion, fill your life with happiness and bright cheer, and bring to you joy and prosperity, for the whole year.

Light a lamp of love. Blast a chain of sorrow. Shoot a rocket of prosperity. Fire a flowerpot of happiness. Wish you and your family a sparkling Diwali.

May millions of lamps illuminate your life with joy, prosperity, health and wealth forever. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Diwali.

May the divine light of Diwali spread into your life and bring peace, prosperity, happiness, good health and grand success. Happy Diwali 2020.

Let’s celebrate the festival in the true sense by spreading joy and light up the world of others. Have a happy, safe, and blessed Diwali!

With the shining of diyas and the echoes of the chants, may prosperity and happiness of this festival of lights fill our lives.

May the millions of lamps of Diwali illuminate your life with happiness, joy, peace and health. Wish you and your family a very prosperous Diwali.

Just like the colours of rangoli, hope this Diwali brings new smiles, undiscovered avenues, and different perspectives and unbound happiness. Have a wonderful Diwali and a great New Year!

May the beauty of Diwali season fill your home with happiness, and may the coming year provide you with all that brings you joy!

Candles to enjoy life; decorations to light life; presents to share success; firecrackers to burn evils; sweets to sweeten success, and worship to thank God! Wish you a joyous and prosperous Diwali!

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter