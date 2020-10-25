Happy Dussehra 2020: SMS, GIFs, WhatsApp messages and Facebook statuses to share during Vijayadashmi

Dussehra is a major Hindu festival celebrated on the 10 day of the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin or Kartik. Dussehra marks the end of the Navratri period and this year, Hindus all over the country will be celebrating this auspicious festival on October 25.

For the celebration of this festival an effigy of King Ravana is burnt to signify Lord Rama’s victory over him and the triumph of good over evil. 20 days after the celebration of Dussehra, Hindus celebrate the festival of Diwali, the day that marks the return of Lord Rama to his kingdom.

Dussehra is also celebrated as Vijayadashmi and marks the end of Durga Puja. Clay idols of Goddess Durga, Saraswati, Laxmi, Ganesh and Kartik are immersed in water. People celebrate this auspicious festival by exchanging gifts and sweets and giving each other warm wishes. Here are some quotes and wishes that you can share with your family and friends to join in on the celebration.

Quotes and Wishes

On the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, may goddess Durga take away all your worries and bless you with health, wealth and prosperity.

May the truth always win and good triumph over evil. May the Lord always bless you with wisdom and good health.

May Goddess Durga shower her choicest wishes over you and remove all evil obstacles in your life. Happy Dussehra!

May God Ram keep lighting your path of success and may you achieve victory in every phase of life. Happy Dussehra!

Let only positive and happy thoughts surround you and burn all the negativity with the effigy of Ravana. Have a great Vijayadashami!

Just as Lord Ram destroyed evil from the Earth, I wish that you also successfully banish all negative thoughts from your mind. Have a happy and prosperous Dussehra!

With devotion, determination, and dedication Lord Ram won over the evil king Ravana. May you also conquer all your fear by following his path. happy Dussehra!

May your problems go up in the smoke with the Ravana. May you always stay happy and achieve everything in your life. Keep Smiling and enjoy the day!

Good health, wealth, success and prosperity, may Goddess Durga bless you with all these things on this pious day of Vijayadashami! Stay healthy and stay cheerful!

This Dussehra, may you and your family are showered with positivity, wealth and success. Have a warm Dussehra!

Celebrate Lord Rama’s victory by spending time with family and friends. Due to the global pandemic, even if you are unable to celebrate in person, share these quotes and message to let your loved one know just how much you appreciate them.

