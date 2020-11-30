Happy Gurupurab 2020: Wishes, images to share with your loved ones for Prakash Utsav

One of the most important festivals celebrated by the Sikh community, Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurupurab commemorates the birth of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev. The festival is also known as Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab, Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsav and Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti, . Guru Nanak is the founder of Sikhism and holds high regard in the community. It is believed that Guru Nanak was born on the full moon of the Kartik month in the Hindu calendar, which is why his birth anniversary is celebrated around November, and this year the full moon will take place today, November 30. Given that all of us are homebound on account of the coronavirus pandemic, it doesn’t mean that you cannot wish your near and dear ones who celebrate the festival. Here are some quotes, wishes, images, messages, greetings Whatsapp and Facebook statuses to share your family and friends for the occasion of Gurupurab 2020:

*God is one, but he has countless forms. He is the creator of the universe. This Gurpurab, may all your wishes and dreams come true. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

*On the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab, I pray that Guru ji showers you with his blessings today and forever. Happy Gurpurab!

*Waheguru Ji ka khalsa, Waheguru ji ki fateh. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to you and your family.

*May Wahe Guru shower his blessings on you! Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

*May you be inspired by the greatness of Guru Nanak Ji, who spread the message of peace and harmony!

*Gurupurab is a day to honour the preachings of Guru Nanak Dev ji. May he fulfil all your dreams and blesses you from heaven above.

*Rab kehta hai, kisi ko takleef de kar mujhse apni khushi ki dua mat karna, lekin agar kisi ko ik pal ki khushi dete ho to apni takleef ki fikr mat karna. Happy Prakash Prav!

*Heartiest wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purab!

*May this holy occasion enlighten your heart and mind with knowledge and sanctity. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to you and your family!