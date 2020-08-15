Happy Independence Day 2020: Know where the ‘Bharatiya Tiranga’ is made, and all about India’s Flag Code

On Saturday, India celebrates 74th Independence Day after successfully driving out the British colonisers on August 15, 1947. Many ordinary citizens, politicians, leaders and freedom fighters laid down their lives to stand up to the imperialists after 200 years of slavery and today marks the sacrifices of all those bravehearts who won us our freedom.

As per the tradition, August 15 in India witnesses hoisting of the national flag or Bhartiya Tiranaga, singing of the national anthem, dressing up in tricolour theme, singing patriotic songs or binging on movies hailing the freedom struggle. While decorating our homes and offices with paper or plastic flags and pinning miniature replicas of the same on our dresses is common practice on Independence Day or Republic Day, have you ever wondered where India’s national flag is manufactured before it is delivered and hoisted at Red Fort on Independence Day?

Check out these serious dos and don’ts of hoisting India’s national flag to avoid trouble and some fun facts about our Tiranga:

- Only Khadi or hand-spun cloth can be used in the making of the Tiranga, as per the Flag Code of India 2002 and for manufacturing this Khadi, only cotton, silk and wool can be used as the raw materials.

- A person can be imprisoned for up to 3 years and charged a fine if the national flag is made out of any other material.

- Quality dyes are used while soaking the different pieces of the Khadi cloth in the saffron, white and green colours so that it doesn’t fade if the flag is exposed to rain or harsh sunlight. Though the cloth for the three colours is manufactured separately, thickness and the evenness of the yarn used in making the cloth is paid great attention to before they are stitched, steamed and folded together.

- While the citizens of India were not allowed to hoist the Indian flag over their homes, offices and factories except on Independence Day or Republic Day, the Indian flag code allowed the same after it was modified on January 26, 2002.

- Based on the 26 January 2002 legislation, rules and regulations upon how to fly the flag have been divided into three parts. While part I contains general description of the national flag, part II focuses on the display of the national flag by members of the public, private organisations, educational institutions, etc. and part III of the code relates to the display of the national flag by Central, state and union governments and their organisations and agencies.

- According to the purpose and place of display, The Flag Code of India specifies that the national flag can be made of 9 different sizes : 6300 X 4200, 3600 X 2400, 2700 X 1800, 1800 X 1200, 1350 X 900, 900 X 600, 450 X 300, 225 X 150, 150 x 100. While the 450X300 mm size flag is used by aircraft on VVIP flights, 225X150 mm flag is meant for government vehicles, 150X100 mm size is for table flags.

- Bureau of India Standards (BIS) monitors the manufacture and correct usage of the Indian flags by prescribing its design, construction and other specifications.

- Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangha is the only licensed manufacturer and supplier of the Indian National Flag.

- All original cloth flags that are unfurled at the Red Fort, the India Gate, Parliament Building, Rashtrapati Bhawan, used by the Defence forces, used in any government building or office of importance, used in the vehicles of the President or Prime Minister or other ministers or placed on the tables of government offices are made by KKGSS who supply the same after approval by BIS.

