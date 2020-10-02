Happy Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Inspiring and motivational quotes by Mahatma Gandhi

On October 2 every year, Indians around the world commemorate the birth of the Father of Our Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. This year is the Mahatma’s 151st birth anniversary.Mahatma Karamchand Gandhi was born in 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat. He was the leader of the freedom struggle of India and is rightly called Bapu or Father of the Nation by Indians all around. He was a strong advocate of the principles of Satya (Truth) and Ahimsa (Non-violence). Here are some inspiring quotes by him on his 151st birth anniversary:

“Forgiveness is the quality of the brave, not of the cowardly. The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong”

“The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.”

“Democracy necessarily means a conflict of will and ideas, involving sometimes a war of the knife between different ideas”

“Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.”

“An eye for eye only ends up making the whole world blind.”

“Ahimsa is the highest duty. Even if we cannot practice it in full, we must try to understand its spirit and refrain as far as possible from violence”

“You have to stand against the whole world although you may have to stand alone. You have to stare in the face the whole world although the world may look at you with bloodshot eyes. Do not fear. Trust the little voice residing within your heart.”

“My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God. Non-violence is the means of realising Him.”

“The future depends on what we do in the present.”

“I am endeavouring to see God through service of humanity, for I know that God is neither in heaven, nor down below, but in every one.”

“Heroes are made in the hour of defeat. Success is, therefore, well described as a series of glorious defeats”

“In Satyagraha, there is no place for fraud or falsehood, or any kind of untruth. Fraud and untruth today are stalking the world. I cannot be a helpless witness to such a situation.”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter