Happy New Year 2021: Wishes, quotes, messages and images to share with loved ones

The year 2020 has been quite a difficult one for most of us, the coronavirus pandemic did not only wreck our health and sanity, but also left quite a lasting impact on most of our lives. One that will continue to affect our lives even when this whole nightmare is over. Yet, humanity is not be taken lightly either. We will continue to hold on to hope and persevere for a brighter and better tomorrow. The upcoming year has a lot of people’s hope riding on it, and the start of a new decade has never seemed more promising.

Finally, this rollercoaster of a year is coming to an end and the anticipation for better times is contagious. People all over the world are already establishing their New Year resolutions and plans. This upcoming year will give us the opportunity to start afresh and work towards rebuilding the world after the pandemic and even bettering ourselves in order to avoid such global suffering again.

On a lighter note, the New Year celebration is a time for joy, great pomp and show across the world. Even though this New Year’s Eve will be a quiet affair, with people celebraition from the comforts of their own home and all the while following all safety protocols that are in affect due to the new strain of the coronavirus.

Also Read - 2021 Will be Worse Than 2020, Warns Nobel UN Agency

Now that we are entering 2021, its best to let 2020 become a distant memory and celebrate the upcoming year with a lot of joy and happiness. With social distancing norms and curfews in place, ringing in the New Year will not be the same as it used to be. So, for people who are miles apart, we have compiled a list of Happy New Year 2021 messages, quotes and wishes for your loved ones.

Here’s to another year full of joy, laughter, and unforgettable memories with an unforgettable friend! Happy New Year!

I hope this year turns out to be the best year of your life and your family too. Happy New Year!

May this New Year bring you much joy and fun. May you find peace, love, and success. Happy New Year!

One more year loaded with sweet recollections and cheerful times has passed. You have made my year exceptionally uncommon, and I wish this continues forever. With you around, each minute is a unique event for me. I wish that you have a year as incredible as you are.

Let the old year-end and the New Year begin with the warmest of aspirations. Happy New Year!

Nights will be dark, but days will be light, wishing your life to be always bright. Happy New Year!

May every winter bring the promise of spring and a brighter tomorrow. Happy New Year!

An optimist stays up until midnight to see the new year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves. - Bill Vaughan

Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right. - Oprah Winfrey

Let’s make our New Year resolution to be there for each other and help fellow human beings in need even if we don’t know them personally. So, come let’s spread some kindness and cheer! Happy New Year!

May your days be painted in gold. May your life be filled with diamonds. May the stars shine brightly on your world. May you have a fun-filled year. Happy New Year!

A new year is a chance to make new beginnings and to let go of old regrets. Happy New Year!

Every woman and man should be born again on the first day of January. Start with a fresh page. - Henry Ward Beecher

May all your troubles last as long as your New Year’s resolutions. - Joey Lauren Adams

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter