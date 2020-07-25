Happy Parents’ Day 2020: Wishes, images, status, quotes to share with your parents

Parents not only give us the gift of life by bringing us into this world, but continue to care for and nurture us until we get old enough to fend for ourselves. In some lucky instances, like most desi households, children are lucky enough to be able to spend even their adulthood in the company of their parents. Our parents can go above and beyond to ensure our happiness, that all our needs and wants are satiated, that we get whatever we dream of, and when our hearts break, theirs break twice as hard. It is this dedication and commitment of parents towards their children’s well being that deserves to be celebrated, not on just one day but every day of the year. After all, we give our parents the hardest time, take them for granted, fail to take care of them the way they take care of us, but they continue loving us unconditionally, and such love, dedication and kindness deserves to be celebrated.

Parents’ Day is observed on different days in different parts of the world, in South Korea it is celebrated on May 8 and in the United States on the fourth Sunday of July (which falls on July 26 this year). The Parents Day celebrations in the United States day were founded in 1994 under the then President Bill Clinton. The United Nations has also proclaimed June 1, which is celebrated as Global Day of Parents, as the day to celebrate parents and mark their commitment to their children. The international agency proclaimed that this day is “to appreciate all parents in all parts of the world for their selfless commitment to children and their lifelong sacrifice towards nurturing this relationship”.

Here are some wonderful parents day wishes, quotes, poems and images for you to share with your beloved parents, grandparents and parent-like figures in your life and make them see how much they mean to you. Read on:

*You two have always been my source of inspiration and my motivation. I love you, mom and dad. Wishing both of you a happy parents’ day!

*I will never take for granted how greatly I’ve been blessed; For when it comes to parents, Mom and Dad, you are the best! Happy Parents’ Day!

*I have a heart full of love and respect for you two. You made my childhood awesome and my life wonderful. Thank you for always putting me before everything! Happy Parents’ Day!

*Dear Mother and Father, Happy Parents’ Day! Thank you for guiding me through my life like a mentor and supporting me like a true friend!

*Mom and Dad, you both are special in every way, Your love enlightens and encourages me every day, Though I rebel, words can’t describe how I love you two, Happy Parents’ Day to both of you!

*You bring a smile on my face when I’m sad, you set my spirits high when I feel low, but you just make my day brighter with your love and care. Happy Parents’ Day to the best parents in the world!

*My lovely parents, it is a blessing to be born in this amazing family and having you two in my life. Happy Parents’ Day to you!

*The biggest blessing for a child is his parents. I feel lucky all the time for having such amazing parents like you! Happy Parents’ Day!

*Love and support of parents can get a child anywhere and everywhere in life. Thank you, mom and dad, for always supporting me and believing in me. Happy parents’ day!

*Mom and Dad, good thing that I was born to you because it takes such awesome parents to raise an awesome kid like me! Happy Parents’ Day!

