Happy Thanksgiving 2020: Quotes, wishes, images to share with your loved ones

Happy Thanksgiving 2020: Quotes, wishes, images to share with your loved ones

Thanksgiving 2020: Given the coronavirus pandemic, many families will be celebrating separately from each other, but one can always send across good wishes and thoughts to their loved ones. Here are the best wishes, quotes and images for you to share with your loved ones this Thanksgiving.

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 16:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times Delhi

Happy Thanksgiving!

Thanksgiving is a major holiday celebrated majorly in the United States, as well as several other countries in the world. In America it is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November and falls on November 26 this year. On this day families get together to eat a grand feast which includes a huge turkey, cornbread, cranberry sauce, pies and lots more. Given the coronavirus pandemic, many families will be celebrating separately from each other, but one can always send across good wishes and thoughts to their loved ones. Here are the best wishes, quotes and images for you to share with your loved ones this Thanksgiving 2020.

*Let our hearts be full of both, thanks and giving. Happy Thanksgiving!

*Thanksgiving is here, so live it up and be of good cheer, feast on goodies and have fun. Happy Thanksgiving!

*Thanksgiving is a time to be grateful and to think about all the special people who have touched our lives. Happy Thanksgiving!

*As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them. – John F. Kennedy

*If you are really thankful, what do you do? You share. –W. Clement Stone

*Thanksgiving is nothing if not a glad and reverent lifting of the heart to God in honour and praise for His goodness. – Robert Casper Lintner

*If you want to turn your life around, try thankfulness. It will change your life mightily. - Gerald Good

*Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough. – Oprah Winfrey

*Dear Lord; we beg but one boon more: Peace in the hearts of all men living, peace in the whole world this Thanksgiving. – Joseph Auslander

*Thanksgiving isn’t about what’s on the table but the people around it. Happy Thanksgiving!

*Give thanks not just on Thanksgiving Day, but every day of your life. Appreciate and never take for granted all that you have. – Catherine Pulsifer

*Happy Thanksgiving! As I take time to give thanks for the many blessings in my life, I want to let you know how grateful I am that you are one of them.

