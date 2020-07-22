Hariyali Teej 2020: Famous food items that you can enjoy this day

Sections
Updated: Jul 22, 2020 18:37 IST

By Neharika Sharma, Hindustan Times

Celebrate this year’s Hariyali Teej with some lip-smacking dishes and welcome the monsoon.

Hariyali Teej is celebrated in the northern part of the country and is known by various names such as - Hariyali Teej, Sawan Teej, Shravani Teej etc. Women celebrate this festival by welcoming the monsoon with a song and dance ritual. This year Teej will be celebrated on July 23.

India is known to celebrate all its festivals lavishly and so is the case with Teej. There are various dishes that are specially eaten on this day. Here’s the list:

Ghewar

Ghewar is a Rajasthani desssert. It is round in shape and is made up of ingredients like flour, ghee, and milk.

Dal Baati Churma



Dal Baati Churma is an extremely famous Rajasthani food and is an important part of Teej. The platter consists of dal, deep-fried or baked baati and sweetened, cardamom flavoured churma.



Thekua

If you think thekua is only eaten in Chhath Puja, then you’re wrong. This delicious deep fried sweet is also enjoyed on Teej. Massively famous in eastern UP and Bihar, thekua is made using wheat flour, ghee, sugar and dry fruits.

Gujiya

Gujiya is fondly enjoyed in almost all Indian households during Holi, but this sweet is also prepared during Teej. Also known as Pedukiya, this sweet is basically a dumpling-like dessert.

Kheer

Any auspicious celebration in northern India is incomplete without Kheer. It is an important part of Teej celebration as well. In southern India, kheer is known as Payasam. This dessert is a pudding made up of milk and rice.

Besan Kadhi

How can a festival be complete without besan kadhi? It adds more colours and flavours to any feast table. Besan kadhi consists of thick gravy based on gram flour to which curd is added to give a little sour taste. Vegetable fritters, known as pakoras, are also added to this gravy.

Khasta Kachori

We all love khasta kachoris, don’t we? Extremely popular in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, khasta kachoris are deep fried puff pastry that comes with various fillings like onion, dry fruits, peas etc.

