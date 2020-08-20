Hartalika Teej 2020: Wishes to share with your family and friends on this auspicious occasion

The Indian monsoon brings along with it the most popular festival celebrated by Hindu women in the country, which is the festival of Hartalika Teej. According to the Hindu Mythology, this festival celebrates the union and marital harmony of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva.

Hartalika Teej is celebrated on the third day of the bright half of the North Indian Lunar month. This year it will be on Friday, August 21. There are different types of Teej celebrated throughout the nation, such as Hariyali Teej, Hartalika Teej, and Kajri Teej.

Hartalika Teej falls a month after the celebration of Hariyali Teej in India. To mark the festival, married women observe a fast and pray to Parvati and Shiva for marital bliss and good health of their family.

ALSO READ: Hartalika Teej 2020: Date and significance of the Hindu festival in India

Wishes

“May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your life with peace, prosperity, happiness and good health. Happy Hartalika Teej!”

“Teej is the day which shows woman’s love. May your wishes come true and you get a loving husband like Lord Shiva.”

“May you and your partner get Goddess Parvati’s blessings. Wishing you a long and happy married life. Happy Hartalika Teej!”

“May the festival of Hartalika Teej fill your life with joy and ecstasy, ensure the health and happiness of your spouse and children, and purify your body and soul. A very Happy Hartalika Teej to all!”

“If Hartalika Teej teaches us anything, it teaches us that you should follow your heart and marry the one you are meant to be with, for you deserve a God. Happy Hartalika Teej to all!”

“I hope your prayers and fasting go successfully and you have a very happy and successful Teej filled with blessings. May your marriage last long and be filled with blessings!”

“Here’s a message for all husbands: fast with your wife and pray for her long life too, for what is the point of having a long life if you cannot enjoy it with your beloved wife? Happy Hartalika Teej!”

“May the blessings of God Shiva and Goddess Parvati bring joy and love into your marriage. Happy Hartalika Teej!”

“Maintain your fast diligently if you want to be with your husband for several lives. Happy Hartalika Teej!”

“May God Shiva and Goddess Parvati hear your prayers and bless your marriage. Happy Hartalika Teej!”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter