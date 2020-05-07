Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / Has the risk of heart attack declined among diabetics in last 20 years?

Has the risk of heart attack declined among diabetics in last 20 years?

Researchers claim that the rate of heart attacks, strokes and other cardiovascular complications has improved among people with diabetes over the past 20 years, narrowing the gap in cardiovascular mortality rates between individuals with and without diabetes.

Updated: May 07, 2020 18:09 IST

By Indo Asian News Service - Published by Saumya Sharma, Sydney

Researchers claim that the rate of heart attacks, strokes and other cardiovascular complications has improved among people with diabetes over the past 20 years. (Unsplash)

Researchers now claim that the rate of heart attacks, strokes and other cardiovascular complications has improved among people with diabetes over the past 20 years, narrowing the gap in cardiovascular mortality rates between individuals with and without diabetes.

More than 463 million adults worldwide have diabetes, according to the International Diabetes Federation.

Adults with diabetes have a two- to three-fold increased risk of heart attacks and strokes compared to adults who do not have the condition, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“Our study found that the rate of cardiovascular complications among individuals with diabetes has declined over the past two decades,” said senior author Timothy ME Davis from the University of Western Australia.



The study was published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.

“While we’ve seen improvements in cardiovascular disease outcomes in the general population during the same time period, the gains in individuals with diabetes outpaced the general population during that timeframe,” Davis added.

For the findings, published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, the researchers analysed data from two phases of the ‘Fremantle Diabetes Study’, which took place 15 years apart.

The first phase, which ran from 1993 to 2001, compared data on 1,291 individuals with type 2 diabetes to 5,159 residents without the condition.

During the second phase from 2008 to 2016, researchers collected data from 1,509 participants with type 2 diabetes and compared outcomes to 6,036 individuals who did not have the condition.

The researchers used a database of hospital records and death records for western Australia to identify cardiovascular complications and deaths among study participants.

The findings showed that individuals with diabetes in the Fremantle Diabetes Study’s second phase were less likely to experience a heart attack or stroke, be hospitalised for heart failure, or be hospitalised for a lower extremity amputation than their counterparts in the first phase.

“While the outlook for people with diabetes in developed countries is improving significantly, we remain concerned that the death rate from all causes among people with diabetes is worse than the general population,” Davis said.

“The trend shows we still have to monitor conditions like cancer and dementia that may become an issue for people with diabetes later in life,” the researcher noted.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
May 07, 2020 17:46 IST
11 die, 300 hospitalised in Vizag after styrene gas leaks from polymer factory
May 07, 2020 15:50 IST
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
May 07, 2020 17:35 IST
Vizag gas leak: AP Police shares ‘milk & banana’ formula to neutralise the effect
May 07, 2020 15:42 IST

latest news

Punjab declares vacation for colleges, universities from May 15
May 07, 2020 18:24 IST
33 million have sought US unemployment aid since coronavirus hit
May 07, 2020 18:16 IST
2 hospital staffers molest Covid-19 patient in Greater Noida, arrested
May 07, 2020 18:14 IST
Raveena Tandon’s fan asks her if she’ll marry him in next birth
May 07, 2020 18:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.