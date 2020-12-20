Here is why Kareena Kapoor Khan’s debut book cover looks like something you have seen before

Can you guess who is the latest entry to join the celebrity authors club that already houses the likes of Twinkle Khanna, Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah and Karan Johar to name a few? It is none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Veere Di Wedding actor, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, is all set to release her first book - Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible.

As the name suggests, the book that will be the holy grail for all expecting mothers will have personal experiences from Kareena’s pregnancies. Kareena Kapoor is one of the few celebrities who has stayed in the public eye while expecting. Not just that, she has also proved that maternity fashion does not have to be boring and all about baggy clothes trying to hide the baby bump.

If anything, the actor has made it clear that it is (more than) okay to flaunt it. The 40-year-old took to her official Instagram account today to announce the book along with its peppy cover. In it, Kareena will talk about everything, from morning sickness to fitness and being a mom-on-the-go. “Today is the perfect day to announce my book- Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible for all you moms-to-be. I’ll talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! I can’t wait for you to read it. To be published by Juggernaut Books in 2021 (sic),” the caption read.

The actor chose her firstborn, Taimur Ali Khan’s fourth birthday to make the announcement. The book that will hit the stands in the year 2021 has an extremely interesting cover. It shows a heavily pregnant animated Kareena in a green checkered shirt which is tied in a way that flaunts her belly, flexing her muscles. If you look carefully, you will see that the cover is an ode to the famous ‘We Can Do It’ poster that is a universal symbol of girl power.

The poster was originally made during World War II for an electric company and the motive behind it was to boost female worker morale. The original poster featured a woman named Naomi Parker Fraley. Though the poster did not get a lot of attention at that time, it later was publicised by the likes of Pink and Kelly Rowland and as a result, it became the official symbol for girl power.

Can you think of a better poster for Kareena Kapoor Khan’s debut book?

