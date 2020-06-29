Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / Here’s how having access to smartphones empower women in less developed countries

Here’s how having access to smartphones empower women in less developed countries

Women are less likely to own mobile phones on their own, use them less often when they have access, and have poorer information and communications technology skills compared to men.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 12:30 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Washington DC

Representational Image. (Pixabay)

Putting smartphones in women’s hands could be a powerful tool to support sustainable development goals in the developing world, according to researchers from McGill University, University of Oxford, and Bocconi University.

The study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of the Sciences covers 209 countries between 1993 and 2017 and shows that access to mobile phones is associated with multiple indicators linked to global social development, such as good health, gender equality, and poverty reduction.

In an effort to better understand how mobile phones empower women, the authors also conducted an individual-level analysis on 100,000 women from Angola, Burundi, Ethiopia, Malawi, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zimbabwe between 2015 and 2017.

Though these sub-Saharan countries show fertility decline and infant and maternal mortality rates remain high, the adoption of mobile phones is fast spreading.



Results indicate that other things being equal, women who own mobile phone have a 1% higher probability of being involved in decision-making processes about contraception, 2% higher likelihood of using modern contraceptive methods, and a 3% higher likelihood of knowing where to get tested for HIV with respect to women who do not own a phone.

These effects are sizeable, as they are comparable to, if not bigger than, the effects of living in an urban area compared to living in a rural area. Similar effects are estimated on higher overall decision-making power within the household.

According to the researchers, improved knowledge and enhanced decision-making power are the likely pathways through which the macro-level results emerge. The analysis of individual data also confirms that the effects are stronger in poorer and more isolated areas.

Still, despite the proliferation of mobile networks, the researchers acknowledge that digital divides by gender and socioeconomic strata persist in the developing world.

Women are less likely to own mobile phones on their own, use them less often when they have access, and have poorer information and communications technology skills compared to men, creating second-level (skill-related) digital divides on top of first-level (access-related) ones.

“Our results suggest that deploying mobile-phone technology might serve to complement the role of other development processes such as educational expansion and economic growth rather than a replacement for it,” said Luca Maria Pesando, a professor in the Department of Sociology and Centre on Population Dynamics at McGill University.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Allow restricted entry of tourists in Himachal: Tourism Industry Association
Jun 29, 2020 12:35 IST
Access to smartphones empower women in less developed countries
Jun 29, 2020 12:30 IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal praises LNJP doctor who died fighting Covid-19
Jun 29, 2020 12:35 IST
23 dead, dozens missing as ferry capsizes in Bangladesh’s Dhaka: Report
Jun 29, 2020 12:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.