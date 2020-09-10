Sections
Here’s how lifestyle improvements may lessen cognitive decline in older adults

Lifestyle changes may help to improve cognition in older adults experiencing a cognitive decline that precedes dementia, according to a new study.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 21:47 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Melbourne Australia

Representational image (Unsplash)

Lifestyle changes may help to improve cognition in older adults experiencing a cognitive decline that precedes dementia, according to a new study. In the study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, 119 individuals older than 65 years of age who were experiencing cognitive decline were randomised to a control group or an intervention group for eight weeks. The control group received online information related to dementia and lifestyle risk factors, Mediterranean diet, physical activity and cognitive engagement.

Participants were instructed to implement this information into their own lifestyles. The intervention group received the same online information, plus active components to assist with implementing this information into their lifestyles: dietitian sessions, an exercise physiologist session and online brain training. Over six months of follow-up, investigators noted that participants in the intervention group were able to improve their lifestyle and had higher cognition scores than those in the control group. The results suggest that lifestyle-based changes may modify the course of cognitive decline.

“We’ve known for some time that lifestyle changes such as these can reduce dementia risk in the general population. What this study adds is that with the right intervention, people experiencing cognitive decline may retain sufficient neuroplasticity for their brain to ‘bounce back’ from decline,” said lead author Mitchell McMaster, a PhD student at The Australian National University.

