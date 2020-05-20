Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / More Lifestyle / Here’s what a Covid-19 antibody test can tell you

Here’s what a Covid-19 antibody test can tell you

Studies are still underway to determine what antibody level would be needed for immunity. It’s also not yet known how long any immunity might last.

Updated: May 20, 2020 08:48 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Associated Press

Samples are displayed as senior technician, Benoit Samson-Couterie, conducts research into antibodies against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a laboratory at Sanquin blood bank in Amsterdam, Netherlands, May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw (REUTERS)

What can a COVID-19 antibody test tell me?

An antibody test might show if you had COVID-19 in the recent past, which most experts think gives people some protection from the virus. The tests are different from the nasal swab tests that determine if you’re currently sick.

But studies are still underway to determine what antibody level would be needed for immunity. It’s also not yet known how long any immunity might last. For now, the tests are most helpful for researchers trying to track how the virus spreads in communities.

Dozens of companies are making rapid antibody tests to help identify people who had the virus and may have developed some immunity to it.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration initially allowed companies to launch antibody tests with minimal oversight. After reports of faulty results and fraud emerged, the agency reversed course and is now requiring companies to show that their tests work.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Daniel Radcliffe reacts to Harry Potter co-star Rupert Grint becoming dad
May 20, 2020 10:23 IST
Trump administration signs up new company to make Covid-19 drugs in US
May 20, 2020 10:25 IST
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Here’s how to check the result online after it is declared
May 20, 2020 10:21 IST
Gold prices today up again, silver rates rise too
May 20, 2020 10:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.