Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / Here’s why artificial brains may need sleep for proper functioning

Here’s why artificial brains may need sleep for proper functioning

The discovery came about as the research team worked to develop neural networks that closely approximate how humans and other biological systems learn to see.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 15:27 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Washington DC

Representational Image. (UNSPLASH)

According to new research from Los Alamos National Laboratory, artificial brains too might require sleep for proper functioning.

“We study spiking neural networks, which are systems that learn much as living brains do,” said Los Alamos National Laboratory computer scientist Yijing Watkins.

“We were fascinated by the prospect of training a neuromorphic processor in a manner analogous to how humans and other biological systems learn from their environment during childhood development,” Watkins added.

The scientist and her research team found that the network simulations became unstable after continuous periods of unsupervised learning.



When they exposed the networks to states that are analogous to the waves that living brains experience during sleep, stability was restored. “It was as though we were giving the neural networks the equivalent of a good night’s rest,” said Watkins.

The discovery came about as the research team worked to develop neural networks that closely approximate how humans and other biological systems learn to see.

The group initially struggled with stabilising simulated neural networks undergoing unsupervised dictionary training, which involves classifying objects without having prior examples to compare them to.

“The issue of how to keep learning systems from becoming unstable really only arises when attempting to utilise biologically realistic, spiking neuromorphic processors or when trying to understand biology itself,” said Los Alamos computer scientist and study coauthor Garrett Kenyon.

“The vast majority of machine learning, deep learning, and AI researchers never encounter this issue because in the very artificial systems they study they have the luxury of performing global mathematical operations that have the effect of regulating the overall dynamical gain of the system,” added Kenyon.

The researchers characterise the decision to expose the networks to an artificial analog of sleep as nearly a last-ditch effort to stabilise them. They experimented with various types of noise, roughly comparable to the static you might encounter between stations while tuning a radio.

The best results came when they used waves of so-called Gaussian noise, which includes a wide range of frequencies and amplitudes. They hypothesize that the noise mimics the input received by biological neurons during slow-wave sleep. The results suggest that slow-wave sleep may act, in part, to ensure that cortical neurons maintain their stability and do not hallucinate.

The groups’ next goal is to implement their algorithm on Intel’s Loihi neuromorphic chip. They hope allowing Loihi to sleep from time to time will enable it to stably process information from a silicon retina camera in real time.

If the findings confirm the need for sleep in artificial brains, we can probably expect the same to be true of androids and other intelligent machines that may come about in the future.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Amit Shah transfers 4 IAS officers to Delhi to fight Covid-19 pandemic
Jun 14, 2020 15:50 IST
Article 370 an old stain, done away in a blink of an eye: Rajnath Singh
Jun 14, 2020 15:49 IST
Maharashtra: Over 100 hospital employees booked for being absent amid Covid-19 outbreak
Jun 14, 2020 15:45 IST
Novak Djokovic beaten as tour’s Montenegro leg is scrapped
Jun 14, 2020 15:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.