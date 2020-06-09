Here’s why you must spend wisely on your next toothbrush, bottle of vodka, and Porsche

Sections
Sure, buying nothing at all would be best from an emissions perspective, and shipping can vastly alter a product’s climate impact. To that, we say: Your mileage may vary. 

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 16:08 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Alfea Jamal, Bloomberg

Toothbrushes

GOOD:  Boie fine toothbrush $10Made from a silicone-like material, called TPE, which stands up better to wear and tear and is totally recyclable.

BETTER:  Terra & Co. Brilliant Black bamboo toothbrush $12Bamboo is lightweight, biodegradable, and sustainable— win, win, win.



BEST: Zero Waste Club bamboo toothbrush £3.99Not only is this made of sustainable bamboo but the color on the handle is biodegradable, and the bristles can be returned to the company to be recycled.

Vodka

GOOD: Green Mountain Distillers Original Sunshine $25Made from family-farmed, 100% organic grains and Vermont spring water, this spirit is as smooth as it is climate-friendly.

BETTER: 360 vodka from $9.99The swing-top bottle is designed for reuse at home, or it can be sent back to the company to be refilled and resold.

BEST: Air Co. $65 (for sale this summer)Made via a specially developed carbon-negative fermentation process that uses carbon dioxide emissions captured from other nearby factories.

Porsches

GOOD: 2020 Panamera E-Hybrid Sport Turismo $107,800Gets 457 horsepower and hits a top speed of 170 mph in hybrid mode. Electric-only range is 14 miles—not enough for the highway, but it’ll get you around town.

BETTER: 2020 Taycan Turbo S $185,000This all-electric can go almost 200 miles between recharges and will do zero-to-60 mph in 3.8 seconds.

BEST: 928 about $15,000 (try auctions at bringatrailer.com)Producing electric cars requires invasive mining and fossil fuels, too. Save some money and consider a vintage classic instead!

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

