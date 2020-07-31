Hibiscus flower infusions: Take your pick from tea, salad or cocktail

The lovely Hibiscus flowers are all around us in this season. Blooming in varied colours, they have turned Delhi’s gardens and parks into a visual treat. But, did you know that these beautiful flora have ample benefits for our health, and can also be experimented with different dishes and drinks?

For instance, Hibiscus Tea is a simple and terrific way to enjoy the flavour of this flower. “A tea made from Hibiscus acts as an antioxidant, helps in weight loss and is great for your skin and hair,” says chef Vicky Ratnani sharing how marmalade is another way to relish this flower. “In a pot, simmer 250 grams of Hibiscus flowers, 150 grams of brown sugar, juice of half orange and half a cup of water. Add one cinnamon stick to this and simmer for 20 minutes. Then let it cool and Hibiscus Jam is ready,” adds Ratnani.

Hibiscus are mostly seen in red, orange, yellow and white colours. ( Photo: Arijit Sen/HT )

Hibiscus is tart in flavour “similar to cranberries”, says chef Radhika Khandelwal, adding, “It’s known to promote hair growth, weight loss and even prevent cancer. Here’s a fun gin infusion that can be made with hibiscus flowers: Take 30g hibiscus flowers, 10g of orange or any citrus peels (only rind not the pith), 500 ml gin (preferably London Dry) or Vodka. And sous vide [cook for a long time at a low temperature] the above ingredients at 45 degrees for two hours. Alternatively, mix them in a sterilised bottle, give it a good shake and let it infuse for a week before using.”

“The only important thing to remember is to remove the stem and keep the petals. You need to treat this flower with some acidity as its colour goes purple.”

– Chef Ranveer Brar

And how about making a Hibiscus murabba? Chef Ranveer Brar tells you how to make one: “Take fresh hibiscus, and cook it with sugar. Add a little bit of vinegar to it. Add saunf (fennel) in the end, and it makes for an amazing murabba. You could also do a marmalade, if you’re feeling little more fancy — Hibiscus and a black pepper marmalade. A lemonade could be done with that, too. The only important thing to remember is to remove the stem and keep the petals. You need to treat this flower with some acidity as its colour goes purple. And, hey, are we good!”

But, for those who don’t always fancy something sweet, chef Sanjeev Kapoor suggests some savoury dishes that one can make with this flower. He says, “It’s available in abundance. There are multiple varieties of Hibiscus. It not only looks beautiful, but it’s good in many different ways. We say ‘Eat with our eye’. Just the petals can be used in salads. You can make tea or sauce out of it. A sweet and sour sauce works very well with it. It’s also known to help in digestion, works in weight loss, and is great for hair. There are a lot of beauty uses of it, too.”

