Homebound amid the pandemic? Increase your home’s space with these storage options

All of us are making improvements to our homes now that we are spending more time at home on account of the coronavirus pandemic. And our desire for revamping and improving our personal spaces makes the lack of storage space a huge struggle. Slowly, but steadily, the wardrobes and cabinets start to overflow and this makes it necessary to invest in durable storage pieces that help you keep your abode tidy and chic. Take a look at some of these storage options that will make your abode look more orderly and elegant than ever:

Loathe your unorganised beauty cabinet and closet? If so, then you must get the Joyful Studio Modular Drawer System that delivers an excellent blend of style, versatility and durability. Created with a high-quality, sturdy plastic material, this storage system is an easy to maintain product that looks stunning sitting in your room. It comes in bright colours and has four large boxes that provide ample space and are easy to assemble.

From your kitchen to your living area, the Kuber Industries Storage Basket will give help add more space to your room while also making it look great. Made using top-quality plastic, this product is durable and comes at a pocket-friendly price point. The netted design of this product allows air to pass through it, ensuring that your items stay in the best shape. In addition to this, this multi-purpose product perfectly stores all your commodities, including fruits, books and cosmetics. These spacious baskets come with lids, which protect your items from dust.

When it comes with fixing the mess in your room, you surely need some storage that allows you to keep all your small essential commodities, such as stationery and cosmetics, neatly organised in one place. One such product that perfectly organises all your small items is the YFXOHAR Drawer Chest Cabinet Organizer. This pink-coloured organiser looks urban chic in your room and offers long-lasting durability.

Be it your workplace or study room, the Nilkamal Hevea Cabinet is all you need to give that organised and tidy look to your space. Made with high-quality plastic, this organiser has a nice colour and is easy and portable unlike expensive wooden drawers, and is also easy on your pockets.

