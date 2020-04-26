Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 26, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

The 12 zodiac signs have their own personality traits and characteristics. Horoscopes give us an insight into our daily life and how it will fare for all of us. Read on to know whether the odds will be in your favour today:

*Aries (March 21-April 20) You will have the money to do up your home. Urge to travel can get the better of you, but nothing much you can do about it right now. Lending a helping hand to a colleague at work will help boost your image on the academic front. You will resolve to maintain a positive mental outlook come what may. A raise in the income is likely to strengthen financial front. A side business can prove promising, as it turns profitable. Joining a new fitness regime is likely to boost your health vibe

Love Focus: You may feel a bit stretched today to meet your sweetheart.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20) You can get a bit concerned for a family member settled out of town. Don’t share a vehicle with others if you want to travel comfortably. You are likely to make a positive difference in someone’s life today.

You will be able to negotiate a property deal in a favourable manner. An important task can be assigned to you with a deadline. News of well- being of someone close, who is presently not with you, will keep you mentally satisfied.

Love Focus: Quality time with lover is possible today.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Gemini (May 21-June 21) Commute only if necessary. Improving someone’s performance on the academic front by sheer motivation will be a feather in your cap. Financial front foretells good fortune. Some of you may awaken to the benefits of eating right. Homemakers can remain dissatisfied with the quality of renovation work despite spending time and money on it.

Love Focus: You can get serious about a proposal on the marital front.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Cancer (June 22-July 22) Taking a short break from your busy office routine is likely to rejuvenate you. You may vie with others for a pat on the back on the academic front for something you have collectively achieved. A job undertaken at home will require supervision. You are likely to nurse an ailing family member back to health. Those wanting a loan will be able to complete the paperwork. A family youngster may need guidance in conserving money.

Love Focus: Weather on the romantic front may turn unpleasant, so remain cautious.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

*Leo (July 23-August 23) Good news about a sick family member will give you a sigh of relief. On the academic front, awakening the spirit of camaraderie will do you a whale of a good in achieving your goal. Cementing new friendships promise to turn into long term relationships. Deteriorating financial situation will show signs of improvement soon. This is the right time to open a new business venture. Health concerns worrying you will disappear.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to get rich dividends.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Virgo (August 24-September 23) Someone may not like the changes being made on the home front. Keep up your attempts to mend fences with someone close in a property dispute. You will need to better your performance on the academic front to make your mark. You will be happy with your healthy bank balance, but yet exercise caution in spending. Those searching for a suitable job can get lucky. Health tips are likely to come in handy for those wanting to come back in shape.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may feel blessed, as they are about to realise their dreams!

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23) Deteriorating financial situation will show signs of improvement soon. You may get in two minds regarding a property. Don’t repose too much faith on those you have only casual acquaintance with. You are likely to lead the pack on the academic front by beating all competition.

An added skill will help enhance your job prospects. Homemakers may find it difficult to balance the budget due to mounting expenses. Good advice on the health front will lead you to perfect fitness.

Love Focus: Young couples are likely to achieve a good understanding with each other.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Pisces

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22) A family member is likely to bank upon you for small errands. You are likely to perform commendably well in a competitive situation and win laurels on the academic front. Financially, you do well by earning on the side. Incomplete jobs at work will keep you on your toes throughout the day. You will need to overcome your weakness for junk food, if you want to remain healthy.

Love Focus: You longing for lover today will be fully rewarded.

Lucky Colour: Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers:8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) Not remembering to bring something you had been told to can put you in the spouse’s firing line. Getting on the wrong side of someone important on the academic front cannot be ruled out.

Financially, you don’t have anything to worry about. Celebrations regarding a promotion or a raise are just round the corner for some. Health problems disappear by only a slight change in lifestyle.

Love Focus: Giving a lame excuse at work for meeting lover may get you into trouble, but promises a terrific time on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21) You will get full support from spouse in whatever you choose to undertake. Compatible crowd may make a journey interesting. Students may face difficulties in preparation of something important without external help. A satisfying financial condition will keep you aglow. Self-control in what you eat is the key to your excellent health. You can be made responsible for something at work that you dislike. You may not be lucky in love, but don’t lose hope!

Love Focus: Those newly in love may go in for an image makeover.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19) An online venture promises to keep the cash register ringing. Looking at your childhood pictures will prove to be a trip down the memory lane. Workload is set to increase on the academic front and make it difficult to cope up. Some of you are likely to be honoured in a or invited for guest lecture. Good health is assured as you get back to your routine. You will need to give your all to a project for it to succeed. Changes you wanted to bring to the home front will now be possible.

Love Focus: Love and understanding is achieved by newlyweds.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20) A friend may introduce you to a new exercise regimen. You may derive immense satisfaction by making the home front aesthetically appealing. Some of you may volunteer to help those in need. A distant relative may call and enquire about your well being. Finding accommodation will not pose problems. Things start getting better on all fronts.

Love Focus: Your effervescent nature and charm are likely to attract the opposite numbers in droves, like moths to flame!

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter