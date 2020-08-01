Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 1, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You may go in for an important project at work today. Those ailing are likely to be nursed back to health by the family. Family will be loving and supportive of your ideas. Speculation and stocks are likely to give good returns. A ride to the countryside will help some unwind. Property issues are likely to get settled in your favour. Someone you hate is likely to turn over a new leaf. Distractions may find your focus wavering on the academic front, so take care.

Love Focus: You will find ways to be with lover and make the most of the time together.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Remaining regular in workouts is the key to achieve total health. A loan you had applied for will be sanctioned. Those in the rat race are likely to pip the rivals at the post to get a promotion. You are destined to make your mark in the field you have chosen on the academic front and today may be its beginning! You may get involved in arranging something on the family front. You get a chance to visit your favourite place. Settling a property deal is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Your efforts to impress the one you love may earn you an evening out.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 5,6,20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): If you have lost money in speculation, you stand to recover it. Recruitment agents will be able to find the right candidate to fill a slot. You enjoy good health by remaining regular in your exercise regimen. A guest arriving at home will prove quite entertaining and lighten the domestic atmosphere. New drivers are likely to gain confidence by availing a chance to drive on a long journey. Gains from rented out property are foreseen. Enjoying extra time on your hands on the academic front may not be possible today.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, those looking for love may be compelled to chart out a fresh course of action.

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 6. 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Leo

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): This is a fine time to apply for a car loan as chances of its getting sanctioned look bright. Efforts to achieve much at work seem difficult due to some unforeseen circumstances. Some of you are likely to get worried about your advancing age. Some of you will have a good time in the company of friends or cousins. Going on a short vacation just for a break is possible. A property is likely to be yours soon. You will be able to maintain the tempo on the academic front and fare well.

Love Focus: Much excitement is in store for you on the romantic front today.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12, and 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Good budgeting will keep your coffers brimming on the financial front. Your decisions at workplace are likely to hit the mark and boost your reputation. Not taking adequate rest can tell on your health. A family youngster may need to be dealt with firmly in regards to spending money. You may need to hitch a ride with an office colleague today. A property matter will be resolved amicably. You will need to define your career goals clearly before deciding what to pursue on the academic front. You will be able to overcome the feeling that nobody loves or cares for you.

Love Focus: Candlelight dinner, soft music or whatever else you have in mind will do the trick in pleasing lover!

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You can plan your expenditure, but things may not go as per plans. A job switch promises to offer better salary and perks. Coming back in shape can prove an uphill task for some. You will go out of your way to extend a helping hand to a family member. You can be asked to leave for an official trip at a short notice, but you will manage to buy time. Be careful of property dealers promising you the moon. Doing exceptionally well on the academic front will add to your prestige.

Love Focus: Spouse will be more than eager to please you and get you in an upbeat mood.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Libra (September 24-October 23): It is important not to put all eggs in one basket on the financial front. A piece of good news on the professional front can prove highly motivating. Some of you may have to huff and puff to get back into shape! Planning something together with family will be fun. A different mode of conveyance will be better suited to your needs. A good price can be expected for a piece of property being sold. On the academic front, you may have to put in your bit to make the grade.

Love Focus: A golden opportunity to win over the one you love is about to present itself.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You will need to make a venture viable to make the cash register ringing. Your request for salary hike can be considered sympathetically. Taking up meditation will prove beneficial for both body and mind. A family youngster may require a push from your side to gain confidence in something attempted. Adopting a more convenient route for workplace is possible. Giving a facelift to an ancestral house is on the cards for some. You are likely to add to your qualification.

Love Focus: Love life promises to be exciting as partner gives his or her support.

Lucky Colour: Ivory

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A financial boon can be expected by some. Your tact and persuasive powers will help in getting around a moody senior. Selective eating will keep you fit as a fiddle. Wedding bells toll for someone eligible in the family. Setting out early on a journey will be in your favour. A property matter, pending for long, will proceed smoothly and get your dream house registered in your name. Excellent academic performance will help you catch up with the lead pack.

Love Focus: If love has eluded you up till now, don’t despair as your perfect mate is waiting to begin a romantic journey together!

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 12, 24

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): It is best to conserve money, if you don’t want to get into the red. Things move smoothly on the professional front as your focus remains unwavering. Take up meditation or yoga for achieving a fit body and mind. You will manage to tie up a lot of loose ends on the domestic front. Your desire to visit someplace out of town is likely to get fulfilled. You will manage to book property that you had been wanting to for long. You may get involved in preparing for something important on the academic front. A new acquisition will help you keep up with the Joneses.

Love Focus: Love begets love, more so on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 16, 25

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Those in business will have to be judicious in their spending. Your spirited approach to work is likely to motivate those around you. Condition of those under the weather is set to improve. Depressing thoughts vanish as a special friend or relative arrives to lift up your spirits. Those fed up of frequent travelling will be able to do something about it. Some major changes may be initiated in a property owned by you. You will need to become proficient in everything opted for on the academic front to fare well.

Love Focus: So, give love and expect to have a scintillating time in the company of lover today.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A party thrown by you may exceed the budget, but you will have enough to not to spoil the fun. Improvement is indicated in the condition of those feeling down in the dumps. Getting nominated for something prestigious cannot be ruled out. A family get together may find you in your element. Travelling to meet someone close is indicated. A house or an apartment is likely to come in your name. Competition on the academic front may unsettle you, but not discourage you to put your best foot forward.

Love Focus: Lover may not be in a mood to handle your childish behaviour, so don’t become adamant on anything today.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

