Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 10, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Libra and other zodiac signs

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Ongoing renovation or changes on the home front may not be to your liking. An advice given by someone may prove priceless on the health front. A vacation is on the cards and may prove to be a welcome change from the daily grind. Those serving in the government sector can hope for a choice posting to an A Class city. Paying off creditors can appear difficult, but you will manage somehow. An ancestral property is likely to be sold for a handsome amount. Something you are desperately waiting for may take its own sweet time, so have patience!

Love Focus: You can be in romantic mood today, so lay out a candlelight dinner!

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 2,3,5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Spending time in the company of friends and neighbours will while away the lonely hours for the elders. A vacation is on the cards for some and may take them to someplace exotic. You may have to go deep into your pocket for a real estate deal. Going the extra mile for someone may make you feel good from the inside. Desired level of physical fitness may take some more time. Recruiters and placement agents may not get a good response for jobs in a particular field. Be judicious in your spending as time is not ripe for big investments.

Love Focus: You may feel tormented as lover becomes incommunicado with you over some issue.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 15,21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Joining a gym or taking up a fitness regimen cannot be ruled out for some. Visiting a place of pilgrimage is most likely and promises to provide immense mental solace. A profit making scheme will soon be put into action through your efforts. Cutting corners and tightening purse strings will be required to tide over a bad monetary spell. Family can get into the vacation mood and compel you to plan a trip soon. A property deal is set to materialise for those aiming to own a house. Winning brownie points from someone who is analysing you critically will prove to be an immense achievement.

Love Focus: Lovers tiff is on the cards for some and can continue for some time.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 11,23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Home front becomes a happy place as spouse takes special care of you. Health remains good, despite your lethargy in shaking a leg! Organizing something on the social front can keep you happily engaged today. You do well at work, but don’t expect superiors to gauge it for themselves, spell it out to them. You may choose to invest in a scheme you have been contemplating for long. An invitation for a leisure trip that promises to be fun is in the pipeline. Some of you may go in for refurbishing and resetting the house.

Love Focus: You will be able to find the perfect excuse for bunking office today to be with lover!

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 3,4,15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Giving premises on rent is indicated for those looking for tenants. You may need to be more visible on the work front to get noticed by people who matter. Your domestic burden may be shared by other family members. Be careful on the health front, as some ailment or the other can pester you. An invitation may take you out of town for a marriage or a function. A new partnership is likely to be forged, but test the waters before you venture into unknown territory. Someone known will give you correct guidance in a financial matter.

Love Focus: You will find time to spend with lover despite a hectic schedule.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9,12,16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Property matters will progress satisfactorily through someone’s efforts. Doing someone a good turn on the social front is likely to be paid back in the same coin at a later date. You are set to achieve domestic bliss by catering to the needs of a family elder. You will keep good health just by adhering to a balanced diet. An outing eagerly awaited by you may get cancelled at the last moment. Entrepreneurs will have to do much more to get their products accepted by the public as they can face failure. Efforts for improving your financial condition will show positive signs.

Love Focus: Cooling off with lover at your favourite joint is on the cards.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 7,8,21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aquarius

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Division of an ancestral property will prove favourable for all the concerned parties. You may have to be in the grip of things, as there may be too many loose ends to tie. You will come closer to spouse as differences begin to disappear. You are likely to turn your attention to your health and benefit. A fun time is foreseen for those planning to visit an out of town friend or relation. Doing something beyond the ambit of your official duties may get you into complications. You can spend a handsome amount on a passing fancy, which you may later regret.

Love Focus: Signs that something is going wrong in your relationship may start becoming apparent.

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 12,15,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Acquiring property through loan may not be as easy as it seems. Those appearing for a competition can expect things to turn out favourable. Child’s admission is not likely to pose much problem, even if it looks bleak now. Excellent result from an exercise regimen is likely to make you a workout addict. A journey by rail will be more comfortable than road, considering the distance. A business trip for snatching a deal becomes possible as stars align favourably. An advice of someone clued up financially will help in stabilising the monetary front.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails today, so plan a romantic evening out with lover.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7,25

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): It will be easier to approach a particular destination by a longer route than face the traffic. Selling a property is indicated and is likely to give handsome monetary returns. Discussing investment options with a financial expert will help you take the correct decision. Homemakers may be tempted to buy an appliance or gadget that they don’t really need. Inaction may be primarily responsible for your waning fitness. An exciting day is foreseen, when a lot seems to happen on the social front. You will be able to tackle a big project admirable with your focus and energy.

Love Focus: Lover putting a wet blanket on your romantic aspirations can disappoint you.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 7,25,29

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagitarrius

Be careful of: Libra

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Mending fences with the one you don’t see eye to eye on the social front will be a step in the right direction. Some of you will soon become earning members of your family. A lifestyle change is possible for some, just to live healthily. A long journey proves tiresome and may keep you fatigued. Some of you may stand to gain on the property front. Work front is likely to keep you tied up with extra workload, upsetting your other plans. Hard work of yesteryears is likely to translate into continuously increasing financial strength.

Love Focus: Your initiative will soon bring positive results on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: W

Friendly Numbers: 1,5,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Cancer

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A property issue may create tension on the home front. This is a fantastic day, when someone will give you a red carpet treatment! Family members can gang up against you over an issue and make you see red. A selective diet may become your mantra for keeping fit as a fiddle. Those undertaking a journey today are likely to travel in style! Those involved in a work-related task may find the going exceptionally smooth. Money you had been expecting for long can take some more time in materialising.

Love Focus: Romantic front seems eventful as you do fun things together.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4,15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Something concerning property will work out in your favour. Someone’s helping hand is likely to prove a boon in organising a function or event on the social front. You may feel burdened by someone asking for a lift on daily basis. Those getting out of shape will not remain mere spectators, but are certain to do something about it. A senior may take you along for a meeting out of town, so remain prepared to proceed at short notice. Those approaching the promotion zone may need to review their career profiles. You will be able to reap rich dividends in an overseas investment.

Love Focus: Nearness to the one you love will keep the flames of passion alive.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 8,9,12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

