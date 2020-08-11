Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 11, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Leo and other zodiac signs

Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Performance of a family youngster can become a matter of pride for you. It is best to address all health issues, before they start causing problems. You will need to win someone over to remain in contention for something that is important for you. A watchful eye on business partner or rival at work will be required by some. Things start looking bright on the financial front as earnings increase. An outing with family may be planned and will help strengthen the family ties. Time seems favourable for purchasing property.

Love Focus: You will keep partner’s romantic interest alive through your flirty ways!

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 1,3,6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Support of family will encourage you to take up a challenge. You will need to guard against an ailment or injury. Organising something for the benefit of others on the social front is indicated. You will be in total control at work and strive to better your performance. Impulse buying needs to be curbed, if you want to keep a healthy bank balance. Driving down to a friend’s place is indicated, but do ensure that he or she is at home. Acquiring property is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: You can feel a bit frustrated at lover’s indifference to your romantic overtures.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8,11,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Those planning a relaxing time at home can end up doing household chores! Some of you are likely to follow in the footsteps of your more health-conscious friends and benefit. Some of you are likely to get a good bargain on property. If you are against something, it may not be prudent to be blunt about it, as it can hurt someone bad. An excellent opening in the job market awaits those seeking suitable employment. Don’t be hasty in paying up for something without getting all the details. Those apprehensive about travel documents can rest easy as they will manage to undertake the journey overseas.

Love Focus: Couples recently married can expect the relationship to strengthen by getting to know each other better.

Lucky Colour: All shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 2,3,5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Spouse may be in complaining mode, but you will be able to handle the situation well. A journey that you were looking forward to may get postponed indefinitely. Take good care of your property as someone is out to dupe you. Finding someone who will give a sympathetic ear to your personal woes will prove almost therapeutic. Extra work may come to you on the professional front, but you will manage to deflect it towards someone else! Monetary gains are likely for those in medical or legal professions. Efforts will be required to keep good health. You will be able to cut on time in travelling to a distant destination by taking a better route.

Love Focus: You will need to resist emotional blackmail by lover, but take the soft approach.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 2,8,12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You will succeed in cutting domestic expenses by becoming proactive. A workout routine may seem physically extracting, but will be exciting too. Your stubbornness may pit you against a senior at work and cause unnecessary tensions. Those in the upper tax bracket will need to manage their finances well. A drive with family will be most refreshing and help bring the members closer. A good bargain is foreseen on the property front. You are likely to enjoy all the attention being bestowed upon you on the social front.

Love Focus: You can be desperate for meeting lover and can even skip college or office for it!

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1,2,8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Newlyweds can expect a time of their lives, as love overwhelms them. Those facing health problems are likely to find their condition improving. Those travelling for fun will be able to derive much pleasure in the company of friends. It will be important to keep your focus at work, if you expect to complete the task in time. Strong financial front will make you think on the lines of a big investment. This is an auspicious day for those on the verge of booking a flat or an apartment. Moulding someone to your way of thinking may give you an immense sense of achievement.

Love Focus: Those going steady on the sly run the risk of their affair getting discovered.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 5,10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Taurus

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Those separated from home can feel homesick today. Remaining regular in your walks and jogs promises good health. You are likely to accompany friends or colleagues for a fun trip. Helping out someone on the social front will give you an immense sense of satisfaction. You are likely to learn the ropes fast in a new job and will not take much time to create a niche for yourself. Enhancement in salary or previous arrears will boost your finances. You will be able to find a good buyer for a property you want to dispose of.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails today, so plan out something exclusive.

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 6,12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Family life will cruise along smoothly as spouse showers love. It may become difficult to ward off sickness, if you indulge in excesses. Do take advice regarding an impending function on the social front, but take your own call. Stagnation in the current job may get some to look out for greener pastures on the professional front. Depleting bank balance may cause concern, but it will be nothing serious. A tour may materialise, but may prove a bit hectic. You may plan to do up an ancestral property for renting out or shifting in.

Love Focus: Candlelight dinner and sweet nothings can make the evening special!

Lucky Colour: Light Orange

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 18,21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Spouse’s ideas of doing up the home front will get your support. Good health is assured, as you get motivated to shake a leg. This is the time in your life when you are likely to take major decisions that prove correct in the long run. You will be able to take long strides on the professional front and deliver to the satisfaction of all. You may have to do something concrete about getting previous payments released. The day may find you busy preparing for a long journey to meet your near and dear ones. Those seeking financial stability can expect something positive on the property front.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts will have to wait some more for love to happen.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 2,12,15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You may have to share the burden of domestic chores in the absence of hired help. Partying with someone special is possible today and will be lots of fun. Seniors will remain happy with your performance at work and may even entrust you with important assignments. You may feel cheated on the monetary front by someone close, but remember he or she is working in your interest. Adhering to your daily routine will keep you active and benefit health. A vacation is likely to materialize for some and may prove quite exciting. Those expecting possession of a property paid for may face delay.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails and an outing is on the cards with lover.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 7,8,15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Domestic chores can burdensome, but it will only be a temporary phase. Shun wayside food like plague, if you want to remain fit. Travelling with friends and relatives will prove most enjoyable. A property deal will need to be considered in detail, as chances of getting hoodwinked look bright. Someone’s red carpet treatment will have you thoroughly impressed. A fantastic offer on the professional front can be expected that promises to change the course of your career. Your financial condition is set to improve as money from an unexpected source comes to you.

Love Focus: Your crude attempt at wooing someone of the opposite gender may face rejection.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 18,21,23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Marriage of an eligible child or sibling will take priority over other things. If health is causing worry, don’t delay in getting yourself checked. You may not be able to bring down the price of a property that you are interested in, despite efforts. Your efforts for bringing awareness regarding a social cause will be lauded by all. Whatever you have planned on the professional front promises to go smoothly. Money will pose no problems, but you must get into the habit of saving. You may decide to pay a surprise visit to a friend or relations staying out of town.

Love Focus: Preoccupation with current issues may keep romance on the backburner.

Lucky Colour: Metal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 5,12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aquarius

Be careful of: Aries

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

