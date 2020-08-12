Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 12, what’s in store for Aries, Gemini, Leo, Virgo and other zodiac signs

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): An incomplete job may put you in trouble with higher ups at work. Marriage of someone eligible in the family may become a source of anxiety. Frustration and discontentment that faced you on the academic front is set to disappear. Wanderlust is likely to get the better of the deskbound. Financial stability is assured by not splurging. Prompt handling of a health issue facing you will save you from much trouble later. Invitation for an excursion with friends will be hard to ignore. Important property matters can be taken up today.

Love Focus: Lover may demand time and attention, so rekindle your love life and enjoy yourself to the hilt.

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 5,9,11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Exercising self-discipline and self-control will keep you hale and hearty on the health front. A good bargain in real estate cannot be ruled out for some. You may need to put in some more efforts on the academic front to achieve that you had always desired. You may become the proud recipient of a letter of appreciation or pat on the back for a job well done on the professional or academic front. . Financial front may see some ups and downs, but your situation will remain stable. Your happy demeanour is likely to brighten the domestic front. Commuting can remain a problem for some, but a solution will be at hand.

Love Focus: Cupid is likely to smile on those looking for love.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11,27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Good health is your priority now and you will do everything to retain it. Your love for travel and will not let go of a chance for a short trip. Good returns are foreseen from rented property. Not succumbing to other temptations on the academic front will be in your interest. A visit to a relative or friend will prove most enjoyable. You can safely lay your fears to rest regarding your monetary condition. Hiring people for specialised work may prove a daunting task.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are likely to get a lucky break.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4,12,15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Some of you may try meditation or yoga for mental tranquillity. On the family front, you will do well to take a stand on an issue and not budge. A sightseeing trip may materialise for some. Your property is likely to give excellent returns. You will need to take things more seriously on the academic front. Some of you can organise a surprise party for someone close. Money comes to you in a steady stream and will make you financially secure. At work, you will be able to get a good grip of the situation, before it goes out of hand.

Love Focus: Not getting positive signals from the one you secretly love may frustrate you, but worry not things are bound to turn out positive!

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 3,6,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Pisces

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Eating right and remaining health conscious may become a key for maintaining perfect fitness. You are likely to overtake others by burning the midnight oil on the academic front. A gift or inheritance will get your coffers brimming on the financial front. A job well done is likely to bring you into the notice of those who matter on the professional front. Initiative taken by you for someone on the family front may not work, but it will add to your reputation, as a do-gooder. Property may come to some through inheritance.

Love Focus: Romance may have to be kept on the backburner as urgent things preoccupy you.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5,7,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Health tips may come in handy for those wanting to come back in shape. You will do well to take a stand, rather than giving in to the demands of a family member. This is an excellent time to push your career up the corporate ladder as opportunities are certain to come your way. Financially, you may not be in a mood to incur any heavy expenditure. Good networking may bring a prized posting within reach of those in uniform. Taking someone close on a leisure trip is foreseen. Taking possession of a new house is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: You may be at a loss as to how to proceed in a romantic situation, but you will be able to figure it out in the end.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 6,9, 23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You will be able to maintain the balance between food intake and workouts to benefit on the health front. A family reunion is on the cards and promises much joy. Finishing a school project can be a trying experience, but you will be able to complete it. Previous investments are likely to mature now and make you financially healthy. Workable solution suggested by you to a problem encountered on the professional front will be roundly appreciated. You may plan to visit someone close, as travelling stars burn bright. A property is likely to come into your name.

Love Focus: Someone is out to wreck your love life, but you will remain a step ahead.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 4,9,17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Someone may induce you to a new exercise regimen to make you fit. You are likely to shortlist suitable premises for buying in the real estate market. You are likely to make the right impression on those who matter on the professional or academic front. Someone with a large heart is likely to help you out monetarily. Distractions at work can lead to mistakes, so remain focused. Achievement of a family youngster will become a matter of pride for all. You can be invited by someone close for a vacation, but don’t overstay the invitation.

Love Focus: Falling head over heels for someone on the romantic front cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Bronze

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 7,9,22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You are not the kind to rush headlong into romance and will certainly take your time in a situation presently facing you. Someone may seek your help on the domestic front, so be available. Financial worries become a thing of the past as money comes from various sources. Communication skills are likely to be your strength in impressing someone important on the professional front. Delays in a journey undertaken by you out of town cannot be ruled out. Academic performance of some is set to improve. It is better to discuss health problems with a doctor, instead of self-medication.

Love Focus: Lover expects to meet you more often, so take a cue to make the relationship tick.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 23,25

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Adopting an active lifestyle is indicated for some and will help achieving good health. Some contentious family issues will be resolved to the satisfaction of all. It is important to look at the larger picture rather than adopt a narrow view point. You may get into two minds regarding an investment scheme, so give it time. Long pending work assumes priority now and a co-worker will prove a great help in wrapping it up. An impromptu travel plan may find you driving off to meet your near and dear ones. Excellent performance on the academic front will bolster your self-confidence and motivate you to do even better.

Love Focus: Avoid any serious discussions in a romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: Q

Friendly Numbers: 7,15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Today, home is likely to be a happy place to be in. Visiting places of tourist attraction or hanging out in your usual haunts is indicated. It will be important to repose full faith in someone regarding a pending property matter. Efforts will be required, if you want to make your mark on the academic front. You will be able to get a chance to spend some time in solitude. It will be in your interest to conserve money for the rainy day. Leave applied for is likely to be sanctioned for those desperate for it. A balanced diet and avoidance of junk food promises to keep you hale and hearty.

Love Focus: Romantic life seems immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: W

Friendly Numbers: 1,9,24

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Starting an exercise regimen is likely to get you in a shape. You will succeed in steering a family member out of negativity. Students are likely to fare excellently through a focused approach. You must seek advice on a particular destination before setting out. A healthy monetary front will keep you in a happy state of mind. A promising opportunity is about to come your way involving your career, so keep a sharp eye out. Possession of a property may come into your hands.

Love Focus: You may find a professional colleague attractive enough to fiddle with the idea of workplace romance!

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 6,9,13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Libra

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

