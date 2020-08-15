Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 15, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Leo and other zodiac signs

Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You may opt to take the healthy path by making your irregular meal hours, regular! Parents’ advice will come in handy in making an important decision. Those undertaking a long journey will do well to proceed adequately prepared to avoid problems. Money from some sources is likely to pour in to strengthen your financial front. Decisions arrived at on the professional front will meet the approval of higher ups. Buying a piece of property is on the cards. Those studying outside can expect some extra money from home.

Love Focus: Lover’s initiative may get you into a lovey-dovey mood, so make the most of it!

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6.12.16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A task entrusted to you at work may have to be wrapped up today itself. Family will remain firmly behind you in all your endeavours. On the academic front, those pursuing studies may have to start burning the midnight oil. You will be able to raise money for something specific without any problems. Businesspersons can expect their business to look up. A home remedy will work wonders for getting a radiant skin. Someone may compel you for a journey that you are reluctant to undertake. Your focus is likely to remain on property today.

Love Focus: A marriage proposal for the eligible cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 1,9,15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You must discharge your responsibility towards a family elder, if you don’t want to lose face. Take time off to enjoy a short vacation with your near and dear ones. Financial front brightens up as money comes to you from an unexpected source. Those trying to find their feet in a new job will soon get established. Don’t emulate someone and overstrain yourself on the fitness front. Ensure mechanical soundness of vehicle, before setting out on a long journey. Construction of a house or office may be started by some. Those lagging behind on the academic front will be able to confidently forge ahead to join the lead pack.

Love Focus: Someone you like may not appreciate your display of affection.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: F

Friendly Numbers: 8,19,21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Meeting old members of the extended family is possible today. Travelling out of town and staying with a friend or relative is on the cards. Saving money is the need of the hour, as some heavy expenditure is foreseen in the near future. Your professional competence may get you amongst the top few in your organisation. Becoming health conscious is possible and will do your health a whale of a good. Possession of property is not too far, as last installment gets paid. There is a need for you to stop and take stock of the situation on the academic or professional front.

Love Focus: You will need to do something original to attract a member of the opposite gender.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 7,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Those trying to come back in shape will have to remain at it on the fitness front. Other commitments may make you hard pressed for time for carrying out something important on the family front. A financial upswing is foreseen that will make you comfortable on the monetary front. You will manage to manoeuvre yourself into a position of power to gain full authority over an ongoing project. Delays in a journey cannot be ruled out, but you will take them in your stride. Good opportunities will come to those who have cleared a tough competition.

Love Focus: You will need to do something about your personal appearance to catch the eye of the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 3,18,21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You will need to prioritise things on the home front, so as not to miss out anything important. Hitching a ride with someone may not as quick as you may have thought! Consider your line of action well, if you want a calculated risk to work for you at work. Someone may guide you in achieving total fitness by introducing something new in your routine. A short trip is on the cards and may prove quite memorable. Rearranging the house will help bring about a much desired change. A profitable deal is likely to get your cash registers ringing.

Love Focus: Lover is best avoided today as an issue can become a bone of contention.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 5,8,12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Those who have taken up an exercise regimen will soon discover its benefits on the health front. Spending on someone in the hope that he or she will help you in return is not advised. Watch your step in office today, as someone may be out to deliberately target you. Enjoying the company of your loved ones is on the cards on the family front. A leisure trip may not give you the expected thrills. You will be able to undertake whatever needs to be done with regard to property. Your disinterest will be apparent on the academic or professional front, so it is time to tighten your belt.

Love Focus: A thoughtful gift to lover holds the potential to change the whole texture of your romance.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 15,18,21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Hectic schedule may not let you enjoy time with family today, but you will make up to it. Don’t overreach in matters that require heavy expenditure. You will manage to consolidate your position on the professional front by playing your cards well. Achieving perfect figure and physique may be on your mind and drive you in that direction. A packaged tour may take you someplace exotic. A property related issue will be successfully dealt with. You will need to spend more time with your study group, if you don’t want to be left groping in the dark when the time comes.

Love Focus: Today, interpret partner’s romantic signals correctly or face the prospect of getting the silent treatment!

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5,15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Maintaining an active lifestyle will be the key to your maintaining excellent health. It may become difficult to fit in a family function within your busy schedule. Some of you may need to hone your negotiating skills. Profits accrue in previous investments, making you financially comfortable. Professionally, the day seems most satisfying as things go the expected way. Some of you may get a chance to shift to an upmarket location. Indecision regarding choosing the right career may keep your mind in turmoil.

Love Focus: Your initiative on the romantic front can get you a lukewarm response, but keep your efforts on.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 7,15,21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Celebrating some event at home is possible today. Travelling to an out of town destination is indicated. You will get a chance to showcase your talents. Financial worries can trouble some, but it will be a temporary phase. This is not the day when you can afford to sit back and relax at work, because a new task stares you in the face! An outdoor sport may hold your interest and make you shake a leg. A long wait is in store for those who are looking for a suitable property. Those struggling on the education front will need to further tighten their belts.

Love Focus: Lover can have a surprise in store for you.

Lucky Colour: See Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2,7,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A change of scene will be required by some to unwind and refresh. A chance to accompany friends on an organised trip is likely to materialise soon. An interesting pastime can keep you busy the whole day. Good physical fitness will help keep you in a positive frame of mind. You may need to curb expenses just to be on a safe wicket. Smooth sailing on the work front is foreseen, as you go about your work efficiently. You may need to set things in order to your house to achieve your objective. You may find yourself lacking focus on the academic front, but it will be a temporary phase.

Love Focus: You will need to bring some excitement in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: C

Friendly Numbers: 3,7,15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Parent or a family member will give good advice, so listen up. You may undertake a journey to attend an important social event. Giving premises for a good rent is indicated for some house owners. Lack of directions from above will force you to take decisions at your end. It is better to come in the saving mode on the financial front as a cash crunch is likely. Avoid excesses, if you want to remain hale and hearty. You will be able to clear the air on something that is bugging your mind at work. A ray of hope can be expected for those fearing the worst on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those waiting for love to happen can be in for a long wait!

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: W

Friendly Numbers: 1,10,21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

