Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 17, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Leo and other zodiac signs

All zodiac signs have distinct characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A chance to earn good profits is on the horizon. You will find things moving as per plans on the business front. Introducing health food in your diet plan will be a good idea. A family get together can find you in your element. Those undertaking a journey are likely to make good time. Those wanting to dispose of property are likely to get the asked-for price. Career planning may take priority over other things for the career-conscious. Happiness prevails on the home front as a vehicle or some other major item is purchased.

Love Focus: Love at first sight can happen at a most unusual place.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): There is a possibility of someone hoodwinking you on the financial front, so remain careful. Something special may be thrust upon you at work, so take your call before saying yes. You will manage to remain energetic and fresh by giving periodic breaks to your regular exercise regime. An excellent time with family and friends is indicated. Your desire for a vacation is likely to be fulfilled soon. You will be able to buy property that you had been wanting for long. Pending work on the academic front may need your attention urgently. Liberate yourself from this feeling by letting bygones be bygones.

Love Focus: You will keep partner’s romantic interest alive through your flirty ways!

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Financially, you will be able to achieve stability. Keep a sharp eye out at work to make everyone fall in line. Giving up health products and switching to a normal balanced diet will be a step in the right direction. Family may have all the time for you and help you in planning an enjoyable trip. Someone may come forward to ease commuting problems for those encountering hardship. You can think in terms of buying or selling property. A make or break situation may arise on the academic front, but you will be able to tackle it well. Shifting to a new location will come as a pleasant change.

Love Focus: Romance will be farthest from your mind today.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Gold and jewellery can give you excellent returns. You will manage to achieve your aims on both personal and professional fronts. You can suffer from anxiety regarding your health, but your fears will be misplaced. If you are at home, expect an enjoyable outing with family; but if away, you will certainly find ways to enjoy yourself all alone! Enjoying a trip with your near and dear ones is possible. Some of you can go legal in asserting your rights. A senior is likely to favour you on the academic front and offer you all the help.

Love Focus: Timely advice of an elder is likely to save your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4, 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Enhancement in earning is indicated for some. Consider everything before committing something on the professional front to avoid problems. Adhering to a set routine is the key to good health. Family provides support when you need it the most. Weather can play spoilsport in a long journey, but you will enjoy yourself no matter what! Those planning to buy a house must sort out all the legalities, before signing the dotted line. Those looking for a job can expect a good break. A sporting event will keep you on a high.

Love Focus: It is best to keep romance on the backburner as chances of getting discovered look real.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Overindulgence in food and drinks should be guarded against. A professional move that you have made or are on the verge of making will prove favourable, so go for it. Overindulgence in food and drinks should be guarded against. Efforts will be required to manage quality time at home to concentrate on activities that appeal to you. A pilgrimage or a historical tour may be undertaken by some. Those at loggerheads regarding a property matter may arrive at an amicable solution. You will be meticulous on the academic front and win praise from those who matter.

Love Focus: Lover putting a wet blanket on your romantic aspirations can disappoint you in the extreme.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You will be in the pink of financial health as money comes to you from some unexpected source. An important assignment or project will be completed to the satisfaction of higher ups. Those unwell will find distinct improvement in their condition. Homemakers can feel burdened with household chores. Making good time in a journey is possible. Some property issues get resolved amicably. Those appearing for a tough competition stand a real good chance of clearing it. You will realise over time that those whom you despise will be your greatest support.

Love Focus: Chances of falling in love look bright for some.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Professionally, you will find things moving your way. A promotion or some kind of recognition may be in store on the professional front. A change in diet will find you in excellent health. A family youngster will do your bidding and can give you a great time. Someone may invite you to travel on a vacation, so get set for some solid enjoyment. Property owners may go laughing all the way to the bank, if they choose to sell their property now. Additional qualifications on the academic front may prove a boon in getting a desired position on the job front. You may be uptight about something or someone.

Love Focus: Lover will find novel ways to woo or flirt with you.

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Financially, you are likely to earn well and spend well too in things that catch your fancy. Professionally, this seems to be a favourable day, so expect something positive happening in whatever you are involved in. Your concern for health will lead you on the path to healthy living. A family vacation can get spoiled due to someone’s moodiness. Avoid fatigue on a long drive by taking adequate breaks. Property and wealth can come by way of inheritance for some. You will need to spend quite a lot of time in catching up on the academic front. Mental tranquility is assured.

Love Focus: Those no longer in love may attempt to remove their differences.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Your work at office is likely to be finished in a jiffy, giving you time to enjoy your personal time. Keeping tab on domestic expenditure will be a step in the right direction. Those frequenting health clubs will be able to hone their bodies to perfection. You will find family supportive and helpful in all your endeavours. A comfortable journey is foreseen for those travelling by road. Take time to set your house in order. Academically, you may need to take some outside help, just to maintain your tempo. The day can be spent in rehearsing for a presentation or function.

Love Focus: Budding romance can find some sitting on Cloud Nine!

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You will have the money to invest it in a lucrative scheme. You will be able to establish your authority on the work front, but some opposition will remain. Beginning an exercise routine is likely to prove a boon in getting you back in shape. Getting invited to a family get together or a marriage cannot be ruled out for some. Take your call in undertaking a journey, as you may end up wasting time. Those planning to buy a vehicle or property may encounter difficulties in raising a loan. A lucky break on the academic front will keep you on a safe wicket.

Love Focus: Romantic mood may wane as you get busy with other priorities.

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You are likely to come into big money through a deal. Some recognition or award awaits you on the professional front. Those wanting peace and quiet at home will have to take steps to ensure the same. Energy drinks and health foods will prove beneficial. Delay in a journey is foreseen, but will be made up. Go into the details of a property deal you had negotiated, before signing the dotted line. Academically, you will manage to keep up the tempo, despite heavy workload. Don’t let the chance you had been wanting for long, slip out of you fingers.

Love Focus: You can get cross with lover for not keeping a promise.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

