Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 18, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Libra and other zodiac signs

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Things start looking rosy again on the financial front. You may try out a new idea at work, but succeeding in it may take some time. A minor ailment can become a thing of the past for some. Your upbeat mood is likely to rub off on other family members and even make those feeling down, cheerful! Youngsters are likely to enjoy an excursion. Those looking for accommodation will find a suitable one. Academic excellence may bring the spotlight on you and line you up for something prestigious. Inner peace is assured for the spiritually inclined.

Love Focus: Lover’s insistence on something that you are not prepared for can be upsetting.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Things begin to improve on the financial front. An excellent opportunity comes to you on the professional front. You can seriously think of resuming your exercise regimen, which you had discontinued because of the cold. A family elder’s opinion may appear unjust upfront, but will have great merit. So, think about it before you rebel! Those who have applied for a house or plot may take a step nearer to acquisition. You may need to pull up your socks on the academic front. You will need to seize the chance to showcase talents.

Love Focus: Spouse may get busy in something and may not have any time for you.

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

Lucky Colour: Cream

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You will not get the full outstanding amount from the one you had loaned money to, but it will be returned. You will be able to take positive strides in getting something done on the professional front. Chances of falling sick during a journey cannot be ruled out, if adequate care is not taken. You will be satisfied with the spending pattern of the family. Networking will be of immense help in getting good placement on the academic front. You will be able to effect the change you always desired in your personal life.

Love Focus: Love may knock at your door of those looking for it.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 5, 8.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Handsome profits from business will help vindicate the present marketing strategy. You are likely to enjoy good rapport with everyone on the professional front, due to your helpful attitude. A healthy alternative will help you get into perfect shape. Domestic harmony prevails and fun outings with family are on the anvil. Timely action will be required to make an out of town journey possible. Those thinking of turning their house into builder floors need to give it a second thought. You will be able to successfully deal with academic pressure.

Love Focus: Your love life promises to cruise along smoothly.

Lucky Colour: Peacock Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Leo (July 23-August 23): On the financial front, you may get in two minds regarding incurring an expense. Getting a chance to meet an important client is likely to propel your business forward. Giving a helping hand on the domestic front will be highly appreciated. A sporting activity will help bring back your energy and strength. Speed up on the road at your own peril. You may take possession of a new property. On the academic front, you will manage to remain ahead of your competitors. Those thinking of taking up a franchise must weigh all the pros and cons carefully.

Love Focus: Some of you may be hard pressed to give quality time to lover.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 1, 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You are likely to lose interest from an investment, so plan for reinvesting your money in some better scheme. Decisions taken at work will be bang on target and help you move ahead. A regular workout schedule will help keep you trim and energetic. A visit to relatives will make you relive the exciting days of yore! Adhere to the rule of safety first on the road. Those living in single accommodation may find the independence intoxicating! Getting admission to an institution of your choice seems difficult, but not impossible. Playing a mediator in an argument or dispute cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Sprinkle some romance in your relationship to make your marital boat cruise smoothly.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 2

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Financially, you will be in a position to spend lavishly and will be able to recover it quickly too. Someone’s advice will help you in making correct decisions on the professional front. An upbeat mood will keep minor ailments at bay. Your taking out time for the family today will be much appreciated. A journey to a distant place will prove most exciting and informative. Selling a piece of land or an ancestral house promises to get you into big money. You will be able to ace a tough competition on the academic front. You can find yourself in a situation of your own making.

Love Focus: Your moodiness can perplex and annoy lover.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A capital intensive venture may get you into two minds on the financial front. Someone can go back on his word in a commitment given on the professional front. Those feeling under the weather for the past few days will show signs of improvement. Spouse or a family member may have lined up a surprise for you today. Your helping hand to someone in need will be greatly appreciated. Foray into the property market may prove fruitful. Something important impending on the academic front can keep you on tenterhooks.

Love Focus: Concern of lover is likely to warm your heart.

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Lucky Alphabet: Q

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Someone you have entrusted your money with may belie your trust. A senior you are not in good terms with is likely to soften his or her stance towards you. Weight watchers will derive full benefits by regulating their diet and exercise regime. The more you try to keep away from those you dislike, more helpful they will seem. Good news on the domestic front will help you remain in buoyant mood. A business tour is in the offing for some and will prove fruitful. House owners may decide to rent out their premises for good returns. Help from expected quarters may materialise on the academic front.

Love Focus: Fires of passion are likely to be reignited.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 13, 14,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Saving money for something big is the need of the hour for some. Your reputation as a good worker is likely to spread in the organisation. Choosing the best from several health options will benefit. Spending some days with a family friend will prove most enjoyable and give you a chance to let your hair down. Those travelling abroad are assured of a memorable experience. Renovating a house may prove energy sapping, but it will be well worth the effort. Your interest may grow in something that you previously shied away from on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romance for some may just be a phone call away!

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): This is a good time to go for some risky investment schemes. You may be compelled to keep a current task on hold, due to some other pressing professional issues that are urgent. It will be important to choose the right course on the health front. Today is the day when you must find time to spend with your family. Don’t proceed on a journey, if you are not feeling up to it. It is best to resolve a property matter those involved, before it becomes a problem. Don’t expect any reciprocation in helping out someone on the academic front. It is best not to interfere in someone else’s life as it may not be taken kindly to.

Love Focus: Romance may not be on lover’s mind at this juncture.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): On the professional front, you can be made responsible for a prestigious assignment. A financial bonanza can come your way. Those allergic should not take chances with something they have not tried before. Spouse will clear the air regarding a misunderstanding on the family front. Stay clear of arguments, especially while travelling. You may be thinking on the lines of acquiring a major asset. Increasing competition on the academic front may seem unsettling, but you will stick to your guns. Don’t take chances with something you have not tried before.

Love Focus: Your romantic moves will be fully reciprocated by partner.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 12, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

