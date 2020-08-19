Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 19, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Leo and other zodiac signs

All zodiac signs have distinct characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): On the monetary front, you remain on the saving mode. You will manage to avoid an official trip clashing with your personal plans. An ailment you are prone to needs to be kept at bay by taking preventive measures. Your advice to a family member may fall on deaf ears, but you will manage to put your point across. You may become part of an official contingent for overseas travel, so get set for an enjoyable time! A property dispute is likely to pit you against a sibling, but don’t go legal.

Love Focus: Those going over a bad patch will need to keep the lines of communication open with lover.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Overspending is to be guarded against, so don’t get tempted to spend! Issues you feel reluctant to take up at work may have to be taken up today. Some malady is foreseen due to change of season. Misunderstandings doing the rounds on the family front will be sorted out, so expect the domestic harmony to prevail. It will be fun travelling and having a bash with friends. Those selling property or getting it converted into builder floors for selling are likely to strike it rich. You will need to retain your focus, if you want to amount to something in your career.

Love Focus: A lot of convincing will be required to make lover consent to your wishes.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 1,9,17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): It will be important to keep your expenditure under control. Good ideas and a go-getting spirit are likely to help you remain in contention on the professional front. Some of you are about to find out the fun element of exercising. You will crave for your own space on the family front and do something about it. Doors to new opportunities will be opened by travelling extensively. You may take some amount of risk on the property front, but your interests will remain safe. Those not faring well on the education front must tighten their belts, if they want to enjoy a smooth ride.

Love Focus: Your lovey-dovey feelings will be fully reciprocated by lover.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You may have to wait for some more time to get an additional source of income going. You may need to master some new skills on the job to stay ahead. Those suffering from lifestyle diseases should not let up on precautions. You will be satisfied with your current academic performance. Some respite is foreseen for those facing commuting problems. A windfall is in store for those trying to dispose of their property. Keep sometime reserved for revision in an exam, if you want to fare well. You will need to keep your purse strings tight during a shopping trip with friends.

Love Focus: Lover’s caring nature will make togetherness sublime.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You are likely to overreach yourself and may find yourself in financial doldrums. Some relief can be expected in the hectic pace set for you on the professional front. Being a choosey eater has its benefits, as you remain in shape. Your suggestions regarding an issue are likely to be accepted by a family youngster. Weather is likely to add to your enjoyment in a long drive today. Renting out property owned by you is possible. Job prospects for college freshers look dim at present, but the situation is likely to improve. You may find yourself a bit more energetic than usual today.

Love Focus: You longing for love will help you find a way to your lover’s heart!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A profitable venture can find you in the pink of financial health. At work, complete your task quickly, if you don’t want to face the music. A permanent cure is likely to be found for an old ailment. Your support and help can make a family youngster excel academically. Traffic rules are not meant to be broken, remember that! A windfall is in store for those trying to dispose of their property. Find out if you have the aptitude for whatever you have opted for on the academic front and then move ahead. Your reputation on the social front is set to rise because of your deeds.

Love Focus: You are attracted to someone, but are afraid to take the first step.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2. 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A major project can become a financial drain for you, but you will manage it within your resources. You will manage a position where you call the shots on the work front. Those wanting to come back in shape will find better ways than sweating it out! Someone may invite you over for spending the day, but save some time for your own family too. Family is likely to force you for an outing, so don’t disappoint. Enjoying a vacation is on the cards for some, in which travelling will be half the fun! Those involved in buying and selling may not get the best bargain and may even stand to lose.

Love Focus: Lovers are likely to let their hair down and have fun.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You are likely to become financially stronger as money comes to you. Clarity of vision and steadfastness of purpose will help bring you closer to your professional goals. You manage to kick a bad habit that had been affecting your health adversely. Family will approve of your actions and is likely to give you a free rein. An outing with family is on the cards and is likely to prove most enjoyable. Those shifting houses are in for a difficult and tiring time. Limiting social interaction to devote more time to serious issues is possible on the academic front.

Love Focus: You can fall for a person of your dreams, but remember love is a two-way process.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You will have the money to put in something big. A challenging situation on the financial front is likely to arise, but will be handled competently. Your experiment with a home remedy will prove successful. Family will appear supportive, but you will have to do their bidding. An exciting vacation may appear on the horizon, so time to pack your bags! You may acquire property at a premium location, maybe to enhance your business. You will manage to maintain your tempo on the academic front. Some of you can expect to do your own thing today.

Love Focus: Those in love may plan an outing together on the sly.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You can feel reluctant to share the expenses with someone who is compelled to foot your bill. Your ambitious trait is likely to thwart all attempts of professional rivals to unseat you. A bit of self-discipline can find you in perfect health. An excellent day, when friends or relations can come and stay with you, and brighten up the domestic atmosphere. Visiting the countryside will prove almost therapeutic. Those operating from the residence are likely to shift to some prime location. Someone’s advice is likely to be of immense help for those preparing for something important on the academic front.

Love Focus: Tying the knot can cross the minds of those in love.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 13, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Past investments will keep your coffers brimming. Some of you may feel victimized on the professional front, but it may not be what it seems. Your romantic ideas will be well received by partner, so expect a passionate evening! You will have to adopt a healthier routine to remain extra energetic. A family get-together will prove an excellent occasion to meet everyone. Shifting to a new house or a new city cannot be ruled out for some. Someone’s guidance on the academic front will help keep you on the forefront.

Love Focus: You will succeed in impressing the one you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Expenses may need to be brought under control. Retailers may need to set rates with their competitors in mind. Good diet and exercise will be a good initiative to make your bodily ills disappear. Family will give you all the time in the world to tie up the loose ends on the work front. Someone may help you out of your commuting problems by sending conveyance. A windfall can be expected on the property front. You will need to do better than your current performance on the academic front to achieve your goal. Someone in the office or neighbourhood is likely to catch your eye.

Love Focus: Some of you may cross the line in achieving secret longing for someone.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

