Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 23, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Leo and other zodiac signs

All zodiac signs have distinct characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): There is a good chance of earning big bucks for those in the creative field. You will feel things in hand on the professional front now than before. Guard against excesses to remain healthy. A young family member feels for you, so return the affection. You will need to be practical in planning a vacation. Those looking to rent a house will find one that fits their pocket. Those lagging behind on the academic front will be able to catch up. Avoid beating around the bush and come straight to the point while sharing your thoughts over a matter.

Love Focus: A steady love life may set you on a long-term course on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Financially, you are likely to go from strength to strength. Certain development on the professional front may not be to your liking. Health consciousness will come as a boon for some. Working long hours can leave little time for family, but you make up for it. Those travelling to a holiday destination can expect total enjoyment. Those selling property are likely to find the market hot. You will need to be consistent on the academic front to fare well. Don’t get involved in anything that you may regret later.

Love Focus: Don’t make a promise on the romantic front which you can’t keep.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Be conservative on the financial front to build up your savings. Your hard work in the professional arena is likely to be noticed by those who matter. Deskbound can take an initiative to remain in shape by taking up some exercise routine. You will be hard put to convince your parents or family members about a thing you have full confidence in. Comfortable journey is foreseen for those embarking on a long trip. Family dispute over property shows signs of getting resolved.

Love Focus: A chance meeting with an opposite gender shows much promise and may turn into a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Unexpected expenses not catered for in the budget can dent you financially. Your consistency and excellent networking skills on the professional front will help you climb the corporate ladder. Family dispute over property shows signs of getting resolved. On the family front, be rest assured that changes that are not to your liking will not be carried out. This is an excellent time for travelling and a wonderful trip seems to be on the cards. Academically, you are likely to give a good account of yourself. Your jealous side may be most apparent today.

Love Focus: Your haste on the romantic front may prove counterproductive.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A delayed payment may finally be received. Success is foretold on the professional front and you will add to your reputation. An emotional hurt can manifest itself as a physical ailment. Family will be supportive in making you realise your dreams. Commuting to office becomes easier for some. Your clarity of vision and steadfastness are likely to prove great assets in all your endeavours. Those lagging in studies are likely to catch up with least effort. You can be invited as a guest in a seminar or event.

Love Focus: Your romantic desire is likely to be fulfilled today as lover seems most eager to your suggestions.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Someone’s good financial advice can result in profits. You can find yourself in high spirits as things move smoothly, both on personal and professional fronts. You will soon reach peak physical fitness by keeping up your workout routine. A suitable match for someone eligible in the family is likely to be found. An outdoor activity is likely to interest you. A lucrative deal is likely to be grasped by taking the initiative first. You are likely to find the day favourable overall.

Love Focus: Attention from the members of the opposite camp is likely to keep you aglow.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Remaining in saving mode on the financial front is advisable. Your compassionate nature is likely to earn you a lot of goodwill at work. Your health consciousness will keep you physically fit. You will find family more accepting of your drawbacks. Booking a property is possible for those looking to own one. You are likely to pass with flying colors in a competitive exam. Less work will enable you to take some time off for yourself.

Love Focus: Romance comes your way as the one you are attracted to starts giving positive signals.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You will get the financial assistance hoped for long for something important. Those ailing may experience a steady, but slow recovery. You may be given a position of authority in a reshuffle on the professional front. You may plan out a trip with family and enjoy your heart out. Those in government service are likely to be granted leave they have been looking for. Property may come to you by way of inheritance. Those pursuing higher studies are likely to excel and can even hope for scholarship. You can become the talk of the town as youngsters try to emulate your success.

Love Focus: A steady relationship with the one you love is likely on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Spending less on something expensive is possible, but will need your bargaining powers. You can be counted upon for something important at work. Fitness through extra efforts is assured for the deskbound. A family issue may need to be considered urgently. An exotic locale will prove a perfect vacation venue for some. A property issue can be decided in your favour. Good preparation by students will restore their confidence. A good opportunity to spend some time in cooler climes is likely to come your way.

Love Focus: Someone may start showing interest in you!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Those on a shopping spree can expect good bargains. Something you were apprehensive about on the professional front turns out favourable. Health may have its ups and downs, but you will be able to overcome it. Home will be a happy place to be in today. Those travelling long distance by road can expect a comfortable time. Acquiring property is on the cards for some. Students are set to fare well in a competition. A new acquisition is likely to add to your prestige.

Love Focus: Playing hard to get will be the right strategy on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Money from unexpected sources flows in. You are likely to get hand-picked by superiors for a prestigious job on the professional front. Opting for a healthy diet will be a step in the right direction. A family event will bring you into the limelight. Stars appear favourable for travel, so plan an outing. Chances of acquiring a new property brighten. Academically, some of you are set to fare well. Your helping hand will be much appreciated by a friend or neighbour.

Love Focus: Your positive contribution to your relationship is likely to make it stronger.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Loan will be available for those wanting to finance a new venture. Whatever you gain on the professional front will be through your own efforts. A diet plan adopted recently will suit your system well. Someone on the family front may not take no for an answer for something he or she desires, so use tact and diplomacy to have your way! Driving off for an outing will give you immense pleasure today. Furnishing a new property is on the cards. Efforts on the academic front will be rewarded.

Love Focus: Romantic front appears most exciting as lover may have some special plans for you!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

