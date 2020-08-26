Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 26, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Libra and other zodiac signs

Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Keeping close tabs on the expenditure will help you in saving for the essentials. Those associated with health spa or beauty industry will find the day profitable. Those facing the side effects of allopathy may find home remedy extremely beneficial. A family elder is likely to help you by holding the fort on the domestic front, while you are away. Taking a package tour to an exotic destination is foreseen for some and will prove great fun. Decision regarding a property related matter may be given in your favour. Those undergoing training in institutes and academies are likely to overshadow their competitors.

Love Focus: Winning the affections of the one you like is a foregone conclusion, so plan a candlelight dinner.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Money may come to you from unexpected quarters and stabilise you financially. An enjoyable time in office is foreseen, as you get some time to yourself. A balanced diet and total abstinence from junk food is important at this juncture to remain healthy. Searching for a suitable partner for an eligible child or sibling will meet with success. Travelling overseas in an official capacity is indicated for some. Your excellent performance is likely to encourage you to start a new venture. House owners will succeed in earning a good tenants for their property.

Love Focus: A positive reply received in regard to a marriage proposal will raise your spirits.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Assets are likely to grow and make you financially stronger. A fitness programme that you wanted to take up may now materialise. Those staying away from family will find ways to enjoy themselves. Help will be available as and when you need it the most. An out of town official trip may give some respite to those wanting a change from their dull routine. You may seriously consider a good bargain on the property front. It will be important to take the right approach on the academic front. You will need to balance the pressures from coming from two different directions by taking your own call.

Love Focus: Don’t broach any controversial subject with partner today as it may lead to arguments.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4,9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Although you are financially secure, you will need to find more avenues to increase earning. Those seeking a job change should weigh the pros and cons carefully. Walking, jogging and cycling are your best choices for getting back in shape. A sibling or friend you are banking upon may be far from helpful. An immovable asset may come to you by way of inheritance or gift. You are likely to come out tops in a competition on the academic front. You may need to score brownie points to win someone’s favour.

Love Focus: Partner’s warmth and affection is certain to put you in a cheerful mood.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Good returns can be expected from the share market. Retail showroom owners need to publicise more. Being contented with your lot will provide stability and peace of mind. You will remain in close touch with a dear one, despite physical distance. An adventure activity promises to give you the high you seek! A house or an apartment will soon become a reality for some. Students having a tough time with studies are likely to find an excellent guide. If you get the chance, meet someone who has been inviting you over for long.

Love Focus: Sort out the differences with partner to avoid ugly scenes on the domestic front.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 10, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You earn enough to splurge, so don’t miss out on shopping today! Creative persons will be able to get good returns for their work. Those ailing for long may experience a miraculous recovery. Those living separately may, to their joy, be joined by family. Those contemplating a long journey are in for a great time. Certain outstanding matters pertaining to property will be decided in your favour. Attending a lecture or a programme is on the cards for some. You may need to assume responsibility, where none exists.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you will manage to convey your feelings to partner.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 15, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Funding someone’s aspirations may be on the top of your mind. Good earning prospects are indicated for doctors and lawyers. Those afflicted with lifestyle diseases will find their condition improving. You are likely to get pampered by a family elder. Your choice of a holiday destination will prove most exciting for those accompanying you. Decisions on an issue concerning property will be favourable. A piece of good news is likely to cheer you on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those romantically inclined may take a step closer to realising their dream.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Those in debt will manage to pay back the full amount soon. Excellent opportunities are foreseen for those connected with technology. Fresh country air and unencumbered mind will make stress disappear. Expect an enjoyable outing with family today. An exciting vacation is in store for those needing a break from the routine. Those trying to sell property may find a lucrative offer that they just can’t miss. Good preparation will infuse confidence in students appearing for a competitive exam. Some bitterness may be experienced regarding an issue, but it is best not to take it to heart.

Love Focus: Your basic honesty and trusting nature will endear you to partner.

Lucky Colour: Mocha

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Something that you are spending money on is likely to become a great source of satisfaction. Those associated with the sea may get some new opportunities on the professional front. Your will power will make you adhere to the fitness plan with positive results. An enjoyable time is likely to be spent with family today. Chance of moving to a new location on transfer is likely for some. You may feel blessed by getting a good bargain in real estate. On the academic front, you will soon be free from the shackles that had been holding you down.

Love Focus: This is the day when partner opens his or her heart to you.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Advice of a good financial advisor will help recover dues that you had written off. A changed routine adopted by you will be good for your overall health. A change on the domestic front is foretold and it will turn out good. An exotic locale will prove a perfect vacation venue for some. You will soon have a place that you can call your own as stars favour you on property front. Students appearing for mock exams in preparation for the real ones are likely to fare well. Your faith in God is likely to be confirmed soon as the things you most desire come within your grasp.

Love Focus: You will cherish a gift of sentimental value from someone special.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Monetary support may be required in fulfilling a promise. Merchant navy personnel and pilots can expect a boost in income. A fruit and juice diet will help in bringing the system in line. Good mood prevails and brings cheer on the domestic front. Those surveying for accommodation are likely to find a suitable one. Pending paperwork concerning a property will be completed. It is a good time to do something about your own shortcomings on the academic front. There is much to look forward to in a venture that you have undertaken.

Love Focus: Your efforts will pay in making spouse happy and contented.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A financial transaction may turn in your favour, if you make the right moves. A lucrative investment opportunity may come your way. Those working out with the aim of building their body are soon likely to succeed. A small get together is on the cards and may prove enjoyable. Those travelling to a holiday destination can expect total enjoyment. You will be able to spare funds for the upkeep of a property. Those studying abroad or thinking of settling there will manage to overcome all obstacles. Getting invited to a party or treating others to a party is indicated and will be most enjoyable.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas will be realised, as partner plays along.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

