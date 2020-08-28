Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 28, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Libra and other zodiac signs

Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A profitable deal is likely to end your financial problems to a certain extent. Your business acumen and head for figures is likely to be tapped. Some of you may be on the verge of adopting a healthy lifestyle. A family get together will provide an opportunity of meeting everyone. Your option to travel by road instead of train will prove a better option. A big relief on the academic front is foreseen and will help you let your hair down. You will be able to counter stressful situations successfully.

Love Focus: Remain tactful while interacting with lover today. Avoid saying things that can easily spoil moods!

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You are likely to boost your earning as previous investments mature. There is immense demand in your line of work. Eat only when you feel really hungry. You may plan to attend a wedding or a function of someone close. You will have no reason to complain for a long and tiring journey, as you enjoy every bit of it! Good tenants will end the draught for some house owners looking to rent their premises. Your efforts on the academic front will succeed in achieving the goal. Large heart and concern of a philanthropist can teach you a lesson or two.

Love Focus: Taking time out for a romantic trip with partner is on the cards.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Despite your apprehensions, a new deal will prove profitable. Some fresh ground may be broken on the professional front. Wrong technique may prove counterproductive on the fitness front. Newlyweds can expect a blissful existence. You are likely to take the family someplace exciting and enjoy your heart out! Some of you may be on the final stages of acquiring a property. You will score well on the academic front, despite your apprehensions. You may feel reluctant to approach someone influential for a personal favour, but you won’t have much choice.

Love Focus: You play your cards well to win the affections of the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): The money that was stuck due to red tape is likely to be released soon. Politicians and businessmen can find the day profitable. A family elder may require some medical checks. Children will be a source of much joy today. This is an excellent day for travelling, especially if you are planning to go to some tourist destination. A property matter is likely to be resolved amicably. You may need motivation on the academic front to perform well, but your preparations will be adequate. This seems to be your mantra and you are likely to derive immense pleasure from it.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are certain to find your soul mate today.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Financial crunch faced by you is likely to ease soon. A short break from the routine is indicated and will prove most refreshing and rejuvenating. A health food item may not prove as effective as advertised. An out of town relative arrives bearing some good news. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. You may feel stressed on the academic front, but it will not reflect on your performance. Making all the right moves on the social front may win you the brownie points.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, your confidence and style is likely to impress a member of the opposite camp.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You have lots of money, so go ahead and enjoy yourself in the lap of luxury. Customs and income tax officials reap rich rewards. Carelessness in handling some equipment may prove risky, so be careful. Doing up your house or property will be topmost on your mind. Those seeking a break from the routine can expect to go on an enjoyable vacation. If buying property is on your mind, you are likely to find something that suits your pocket. This is the right time to focus on the academic front. You are able to expand your friend circle by meeting new people.

Love Focus: Romantic possibilities appear on the horizon for some, but you will need to take the initiative.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Those planning to buy a vehicle will be able to raise a loan. If you keep on the right side of the right people, you are likely to get immensely benefitted. Something you eat may not agree with your system. High spirits of a family member will prove contagious bringing cheer to all. Comfort and enjoyment may elude those setting out on a long journey today. Offers on the property front may start coming now. Promising times lie ahead for those planning to study abroad. A lot of socialising is foreseen, so get set to have an enjoyable time.

Love Focus: Things will rock on the romantic front, so plan something special.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You are likely to enjoy the right mix of work and pleasure on the professional front. Excellent financial prospects are seen for young MBAs. Pooling in money from various sources is the right course to take to finance a project. Body ache and muscle pain may prove debilitating, so take rest and recoup. A peaceful atmosphere at home will help you in relaxing with your loved one. Praise or honour may be bestowed on a family member. Those planning to travel abroad will be able to complete the formalities without a hitch. Someone may seek your advice on a property matter and gain from it. Children are likely to make you proud by their achievements.

Love Focus: Love and concern of your well wishers will be most touching.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): If selling a property was on your mind; this appears to be a favourable day. Business development personnel will achieve a breakthrough in winning an overseas contract. You may suffer from an upset tummy or aches and pains, so take care. You can be tasked to organise an outing for friends and relations. Buying property or getting one in inheritance is likely for some. This is the right time to realise your dream on the academic front. Donating a part of your salary for a religious cause may provide immense satisfaction.

Love Focus: Love beckons the lonely hearts and may lead to a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 17, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): If you are awaiting a payment, it will come to you in due course of time, unless you chase it. Your confidence and meticulous preparation will see you through. Delay in starting a health routine may make things difficult on the health front. A family get together may find you in your element! Flying overseas on a business trip is in store for some. Some good news can be expected on the property front. Family’s support will make a difference in performance on the academic front. A good start in something you are passionate about will find you surging ahead of others.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts can rejoice in the fact that they will be able to find their soul mate.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius January 22-February 19): Money multiplies for short term investors/speculators. If you get the deal, go ahead with it instead of waiting for a better break. Surprising spouse with a well planned evening will make the day for you. Health needs care especially if some allergies are troubling you already. Driving to enjoy is very much on the cards for some. Something acquired may become a great asset for you in the future. Higher studies may beckon some for better prospects. It is time you recognised the importance of someone who is contributing to your efforts quietly.

Love Focus: Domestic environment will be tranquil and harmonious.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 3, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Getting money from a least expected source is likely. Learning something new at work may get you all excited. Avoid street food, as chances of an upset stomach cannot be ruled out. Family will be more than supporting in all your endeavours. You can become the proud owner of a property. You will have a leg up on rivals on the academic front, as competition hots up. A new neighbour or friend is set to bring positivity into your life.

Love Focus: A passionate evening can be expected by those separated for long.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

