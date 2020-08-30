Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 30, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Libra and other zodiac signs

Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You will be able to overcome a cash crunch by preempting the situation. A family member may be at persuasive best to motivate you to buy a luxury item for him or her. Rivals are likely to beat you at the game of one up man ship on the professional front. Someone may become your guide and help you attain total fitness. A long distance travel may need to be interrupted en route. Acquisition of property is in the pipeline for some. You can expect VIP treatment on the social front, as your presence is much appreciated by all.

Love Focus: Something special is on the anvil for you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Initiative is required by some business persons to make the day profitable. Cash registers are likely to start ringing as a new venture tastes success. Trying times are foreseen for those getting introduced to something new. You will strive to remain fit, despite minor health problems facing you. You are likely to find prospective buyers for the property you are trying to sell since long. Someone’s unannounced arrival is likely to surprise you. Getting the opportunity to rub shoulders with affluent people is foreseen on the social front.

Love Focus: Your feeling for someone is likely to pull him or her towards you.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 5,9,23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Previous investments are set to improve your financial situation. Some of you can get worried about marriage of an eligible child or sibling. Temperature extremes may play havoc with your health, so be careful. Those feeling stressed are likely to take a break by going on a vacation. Good returns from a property deal are likely for some. You love being the centre of attraction and that is exactly what you will become in a social gathering.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to succeed the first time!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13,21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Your hard work is likely to get positive results on the professional front. Those hoping for immediate gains from an investment may get disappointed. The rebel in you may not agree with certain things that family elders want you to do or pursue. Carelessness on the health front would not be a good idea. A long journey is foreseen for some. Problems lingering on in the property matters are likely to proceed towards a solution now. Some of you may heave a sigh of relief after hectic activity on the social front.

Love Focus: Office romance cannot be ruled out with someone working for you.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15,23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You can be recommended for an honour or some kind of recognition at work. Some of you may find it difficult to save due to increased expenditure on essentials. You will succeed in persuading a family elder to undertake a pilgrimage. You are likely to rebound from an ailment and achieve perfect fitness. A chance to accompany someone on a journey can come to you. Doing up an ancestral property is on the cards. Remaining in touch with someone you like may take up a major portion of your personal time.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to put a wet blanket on your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 1, 14,23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A challenging assignment can find you in your element and raring to go. There is much you can do to improve your financial standing, but solid efforts on your part may be required. A youngster may make you feel wanted by including you in a youngster do. Being attentive on the health front will be in your favour. You can be in two minds regarding a vacation, but remember you do require a change. You will be able to find tenants for a recently acquired property. Fun and frolic on the social front promises to keep you happily engaged.

Love Focus: Those seeking leave can undergo some tense moments, but it will be ultimately granted.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8,12,14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You will be able to make some money on the side by moonlighting or by some other means. Spouse or lover may go out of his or her way to cater to your needs. Those working in multinational companies can still feel uncertain about their future. Bringing about a change in lifestyle just to get into shape is indicated for some. Those planning a vacation must ensure everything to make the going smooth. Acquiring a new property or inheriting an ancestral house seems possible. Someone who is close to you is likely to appear more understanding and sympathetic to what you are presently going through.

Love Focus: Getting romantically involved with someone is in the stars, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 4,7,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Good growth prospects are foreseen for those newly employed. Weigh someone’s advice carefully before you commit your money as it may not give the promised returns. A family youngster may insist on doing something that you do not approve of, but it is best to give in a bit. You may resolve to avoid excesses in the interest of your health. An excursion with friends can be planned and will prove most exciting. Property front looks more favourable now and sealing a property deal is a foregone conclusion for some.

Love Focus: Falling in love is preordained, so get ready for a roller-coaster ride on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6,5,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A professional problem can chase you to your home and take up some of your personal time. You may not be satisfied with your financial situation and think out ways to enhance your earning. You may feel responsible for a family elder and devote your time and energy in his or her upkeep. Positive results are likely for those who have taken up an exercise regimen. Start early if you want to reach your destination well in time. A property dispute can pit you against someone close. An event in your life may reaffirm your faith in religious beliefs.

Love Focus: Love life will remain alive and kicking, as you go out of the way to seek romance!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: Q

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9,21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Your way with words and persuasive powers are likely to impress the higher ups. A shopping spree is on the cards as you become financially strong, so get set for some splurging! Devoting time to family will provide immense happiness. You are likely to remain health conscious with the aim to become totally fit. This is a good time for those planning a visit to relatives or friends. Selling a piece of land or an ancestral house can lead you to big money. Little gestures are likely to mean a lot to you and help strengthen the relationship.

Love Focus: Something may begin to brew between you and someone you secretly desire.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 11, 13,14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Things at work run along smoothly and give you ample time to do your own thing. You will be able to earn well by seizing opportunities that come your way. On the domestic front, you may get bogged down with trivial issues today. Fitness can become an issue with those who do not subscribe to an active lifestyle. A place you had always wanted to visit will soon become a reality. Those looking for a house on rent or purchase will find it difficult to make up their minds. This is a fantastic day, when you achieve a breakthrough or a windfall.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy a current relationship to the hilt today.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 9,18,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Official channels may take more time than anticipated in releasing your money. Softening your stance on a domestic issue will be welcomed by the family. Those in the medical or engineering professions will find the day a bit tough. Complete freedom from a recurring ailment is likely and will come as a big relief for those suffering for long. Travelling with loved ones on a vacation will prove most exhilarating. This is a good time to buy property or go in for renovation. Thinking about things that had happened in the past may keep you mentally preoccupied.

Love Focus: Lover may have ideas of his or her own, so simply follow and enjoy.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 17,19,25

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

