Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 5, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Libra and other zodiac signs.

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Enjoying good health through regular workouts and diet control is certain for some. You are likely to remain a step ahead of what is presently going on at home to avoid getting involved. Chances of winning a free travel package looks certain for some and will prove loads of fun. A property owned by you may start giving good returns. Money coming in some form or the other is likely to fill up your coffers. Professionally, you are likely to remain on a solid wicket and will add to your reputation.

Love Focus: Love is in the air, so those looking for love can expect a lucky strike.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 11,13,25

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): An excellent line of treatment is likely to rid you of an old ailment. Planning an outing together with family is on the cards and will be exciting. A project may become all-consuming for you on the academic front. Someone close will be able to guide you properly. So, go by his or her advice. A property owned by you may start giving good returns. Your depleted bank balance is likely to be restored to its old glory by someone! You are likely to distinguish yourself on the professional front through your talents and expertise.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to get serious with you and compel you to take a call on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 7,26

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): You can find a drastic improvement in your health just by starting a fitness regimen. You will succeed in appeasing a parent or family elder who is unhappy with you. A competitive situation will force you to out think your rivals. Financial worries that had been troubling some, of late will soon be laid to rest. Your plan unfolds the way you want it to on the professional front today. Chance to visit a place that you had been longing for is likely to come to you. Excellent performance on the academic front is likely to take you places.

Love Focus: Mulling over too many imponderables may dampen your will to romance!

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 1,10,28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): A medical condition you have been battling for long will show signs of healing. You will find a perfect match for someone eligible in the family on the marriage front. An excellent property offer may come your way, so take your call at the earliest. Academically, you will manage to keep up the tempo, despite heavy workload. Financial problems will come to an end through your own efforts. You are likely to excel at work and receive a pat on the back too. An out of town friend or relative is likely to invite you over and make you seriously plan on the journey.

Love Focus: Mutual attraction will bring you closer to someone from the opposite camp.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 9,18,27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Pisces

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Those suffering from an ailment will find tremendous improvement in their condition. You will find the family more than supportive in your endeavours. An important assignment or project may be completed to the satisfaction of higher ups. Your financial position is set to improve as earnings get enhanced. You are likely to bounce back with full vigour on the professional or academic front. A travel option can cut your journey time in half. You may be handed over the possession of a property you had booked earlier.

Love Focus: Wedding bells may toll for the eligible and those in a long-term relationship.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: C

Friendly Numbers: 6,24

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Focus on achieving total fitness will bring untold benefits on the health front. You are likely to plan something exciting today with the family. Some important personal work that you are quite passionate about may find you travelling a lot. Contributions made in your field of expertise will be much appreciated. Your efficiency and self-discipline will help in keeping you on the right side of higher ups. A property that suits your requirement may be on offer at a bargain price. Teaming up with some who are good in studies will be a step in the right direction on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will be bold enough to express your love for someone you secretly admire.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 3,12,21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Your body may get used to a medicine and may not prove as effective as before, so explore alternative medicines. An impromptu leisure trip may prove memorable. Increase in household expenditure can get you worried. Those pursuing higher studies are likely to taste success soon. Financially, you will be able to stabilise your position. A prestigious assignment comes to you and will add to your professional reputation. You will manage to turn the domestic environment in your favour by being nice to everyone.

Love Focus: Those in love may get serious enough to think of tying the knot.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 6, 24,15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Current line of treatment is likely to do wonders for those ailing for long. A relaxing time is foreseen at home in the company of your near and dear ones. Keeping cordial relations with those who matter will be the key to success on the academic front. Money will not pose any problem as you tap several sources for the same. Several opportunities await you on the professional front and promise to turn favourable for you. Travelling bug is likely to bite some and take them out of town for a few fun-filled days. It may become possible to buy a property now that you had been contemplating for long.

Love Focus: Total bliss is foretold on the romantic front as you cement your relationship with lover ever so strongly.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 5,14,23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Your daily fitness routine will help you retain good health. A family gathering will allow you to meet relatives you have not met in years. Homemakers are likely to get a free hand with their creativity. You may undertake a journey on somebody’s behalf. Good budgeting and judicious spending will find you saving much. A new job is likely to appear on the horizon for the job seekers. A property matter is likely to get resolved amicably. You will be able to achieve something difficult on the academic front, through sheer determination.

Love Focus: Someone you are interested in will give a positive response on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2,7,21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Pisces

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You are ready to take on the world today as you feel fit and energetic! Family bonding is likely to warm your heart and make you feel closer to your dear ones. Extra coaching may prove a boon for some on the academic front. Some of you will succeed in kicking a bad habit. Money comes to you in a steady stream to keep you financially secure. You are likely to make the right impression on those who matter on the professional or academic front. Travelling to your favourite destination would be fun. You will be able to secure the rights of a property in your name.

Love Focus: You will be only too happy to take a ride in your lover’s dreamboat today!

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: Z

Friendly Numbers: 7,18,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Honesty at work will be taken cognizance of and is likely to bring more opportunities to you. A family reunion is on the cards and will enable you to meet everyone. You are likely to find yourself financially secure as more avenues for earning money open up. Changing your diet and shunning junk food will have positive effect on your health. Your request for accompanying someone on a trip is likely to be granted, so have a great time! Academic excellence may bring the spotlight on you and line you up for something prestigious.

Love Focus: A steady relationship will become a source of immense joy for you.

Lucky Colour: Deep Red

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 4,13,25

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You may resent having to spend on something that was not catered for initially. A new mode of conveyance is set to ease your commuting problems. You will find excellent avenues opening up for you for owning property. Taking initiative on the academic front is likely to endear you to those who matter. Chance to add to your skill is likely to materialise on the professional front. Freedom from health problems is certain for those who are taking treatment. Children are likely to make the day exciting for you.

Love Focus: Lover will leave no stone unturned in revving up the love life on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 6, 7, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Sagittarius

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

