Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 6, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Libra and other zodiac signs

Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Don’t take unnecessary risks while driving as stars appear unfavourable. Your balanced approach in financial matters will add to your stability on the monetary front. Those learning to drive or swim will succeed in their efforts. Your bid for a property is likely to be accepted and help bag a premium property. Using own judgement on the academic front may be your key to success for the future. Showroom owners and retailers will be able to earn well today. Those suffering from an ailment for long will finally be freed of it. A marriage in the family will get you completely involved.

Love Focus: Your love life is likely to turn long-term as mutual love and respect gets enhanced.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Chances of feeling attracted to someone during a journey cannot be ruled out. Some of you will be able to get selected through a touch competition on the academic front. Good monetary management will leave you enough to splurge on yourself. A profitable day is indicated for freelancers and part-timers. Things are likely to become easier for those trying to acquire property. Healthy options chosen by you promise to keep you fit as a fiddle. Someone is likely to do you a good turn on the family front.

Love Focus: You may start having second thoughts about a romantic relationship not shaping up as per your expectations.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Taurus

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): Investing in property will give good returns, especially if you sell it now. You are likely to remain ahead of the rest in your academic performance. You are likely to extend a helping hand to someone trying to come back in shape. Conserving money at this juncture is advised, but do spend money on essentials. A family issue may require your involvement in resolving it. It is a good idea to go for a short vacation just for a change. Don’t take things for granted or blindly trust someone at work, see things for yourself. A healthy option chosen by you promises to lead you to perfect fitness.

Love Focus: You may not be able to keep your promise on the romantic front, but will manage to make up for it later.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: C

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): You will do well to take a stand, rather than giving in on the academic front. A sporting event will soon showcase your skills and physical fitness. A handsome amount is likely to be made by some in a property transaction. You are likely to achieve your aim of winning someone over by your gift of the gab on the professional front. Travelling as a group to somewhere exciting is on the cards. A house or property is likely to give more than expected returns. Finding yourself fit may make you a bit careless about health, but you will need to guard against this tendency.

Love Focus: A love interest is likely to make the first move on the romantic front, so be prepared!

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 8, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Your academic record is likely to open many doors for you on the career front. Money will not be a problem as previous investments give good returns. Health wise you will feel on the top of the world. Meeting an old relative or friend is likely to rake up pleasant memories of yesteryears. A sightseeing tour with friends is likely to prove most enjoyable. Get down to completing a project at work now, if you want to meet the deadline. Some of you can get property and wealth by way of inheritance.

Love Focus: Parents may give consent for marrying someone you love.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 21,28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Pisces

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Some of you will do best to remain in a saving mode to conserve money. Those serious about investing in property are likely to get a lucrative offer. An excellent family time is in store for you as you take time out from work. Travelling to the countryside will help soothe your nerves. Progress at work will be satisfactory and allow you to take up additional tasks. Those into yoga or other traditional forms of exercise will not only remain ailment free, but also achieve mental peace.

Love Focus: You will be able to steady your relationship that was experiencing turbulence of late.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 22,26,29

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You may come near to realising your academic aims. Choose an efficient mode of conveyance to avoid getting stranded. It is best to judge a senior’s mood before putting in your request today. Repayment of a loan can keep your financial position a bit tight, but you will get used to it. Family ties get strengthened as you vow to stay in touch despite being separated by distance. Health problems are likely to become a thing of the past through a new line of treatment. Some of you can get busy in constructing or doing up a new house.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to express his or her love for you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 7,15,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Getting admission to an institution of your choice seems difficult, but not impossible. A salary boost or increment will do much to ease your financial worries. You will need to be regular in your fitness routine to derive benefit. Someone may invite you on a trip to a holiday destination. Don’t be hasty in property matters as things are not as simple as they seem. Keeping everyone happy on the professional front may be your motto today. Family life will give immense fulfilment as you spend time together.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to come into your life, bringing romance along!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: Z

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Things not working out on the academic front will be set right through your efforts. A full refund for a faulty purchase item is in the pipeline. You are likely to hold your own against all the odds on the professional front. Your involvement on the domestic front, despite professional workload, will be much appreciated. A lot of travelling is foreseen for some. Legal issues regarding a property are likely to be decided in your favour. Remaining regular in your daily fitness routine will find you in excellent health and ailment-free.

Love Focus: You are likely to win over the affection of the one you love and give a big boost to your love life!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: C

Friendly Numbers: 5,9,13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): An outing with beloved will be more than fulfilling! A previous investment will start giving handsome returns and an ex-flame is likely to bring excitement back into your life! Good guidance at work will help you in achieving your full potential. A piece of immovable property can come to you through a will or gift. A project completed on the academic front is likely to come in for praise. You can feel a bit lethargic and skip regular routine on the health front. Home front seems most inviting for rest and relaxation.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to enjoy the day in the most romantic way!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: F

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Capricorn

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Good performance on the academic front is likely to open many doors. Businesspersons will need to play their cards well to bag a deal. A delightful phase is likely to commence on the professional front. Remaining methodical on the academic front is likely to ease your problems and help you catch up with the lead pack. A family matter will be sorted out amicably. A short trip will help you recharge your batteries and ease your mind. Excellent returns from property will motivate you to think bigger thoughts.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to flourish by mutual efforts.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 7, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You are likely to get lucky with regard to both money and love today. Your professional excellence can become the talk of the town. Some of you may survey property and contact property dealers today. Good performance is assured for those pursuing higher studies. It’s time that maintain distance from those trying to manipulate you. Travel bug is likely to bite you, so pack your bags for an exciting journey. Having a good time with friends is foreseen, but you will need to take care of your health. Arrival of an outsider may thaw strained relations on the family front.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts may prompt you to rekindle your love life.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter