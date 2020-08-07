Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 7, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Domestic front promises to be peaceful and family most accommodating. An exciting time on a vacation is foreseen for some. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. Those appearing for a competition will get a chance to better their performance on the academic front. Some of you are likely to participate in a religious ceremony connected with wedding or otherwise. A healthy bank balance will allow you to do a bit of splurging. Opportunities are galore for those working on commission basis. A change in lifestyle may prove most beneficial for your health.

Love Focus: Chances of spending time with lover look bright today.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Health remains good, as you keep yourself active. Family support will be forthcoming in a new venture that you are planning. Setting out for a tourist destination, where you have never been to may become a memorable experience. Some of you are set to receive a substantial portion in an inheritance. You will be most satisfied by your current circumstances on the academic front. You are likely to earn well and will be able to raise your quality of life. A much awaited decision on the professional is likely to come as a big relief.

Love Focus: You are likely to find love where you least expect it.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: C

Friendly Numbers: 2, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Your style of functioning can get a word of praise from higher ups on the professional front. Those staying separated from family may get an opportunity to come home. You may accompany someone interesting on a long journey and enjoy every bit of it! A property acquired by you may start giving good returns. Students can look forward to a promising beginning. Fears about salary cut or less returns on investments can be safely laid to rest as your financial stars appear strong. Enjoying good health by getting serious on the exercise and workout fronts is indicated.

Love Focus: Those in love may contemplate taking the first big step.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 5,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo &Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You will ensure your fitness by eating right and maintaining an active lifestyle. Happiness prevails on the family front, as someone close pays you a visit. Setting out on a vacation is foreseen and will prove lots of fun. Acquiring a property on this auspicious day is possible for some. Gathering resources required on the academic front will not pose much problem. Some enhancement in your earning is indicated on the financial front. Recognition or an award can be conferred for your outstanding achievements on the professional front.

Love Focus: Don’t become an eager beaver where love is concerned as it can upset lover.

Lucky Colour: Marshmallow

Lucky Alphabet: F

Friendly Numbers: 1,3,8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Meeting someone on the family front may ring in happy memories of yesteryears. Those on a long journey can expect it to be comfortable and without interruptions. Those planning to buy a house or building one will find the day favourable. On the academic front, you will manage to remain ahead of your competitors. You are at that juncture in your life where positivity beckons you. You will be on a solid wicket as far as finances are concerned. Your performance at work will keep your head and shoulders above the rest. Some improvement in health is foreseen for those feeling under the weather.

Love Focus: Falling in love is a strong possibility as you get serious about someone from the opposite camp.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 4,7,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Something positive can be expected on the health front, as you resolve to follow fitness tips in letter and spirit. Doing something together with the family is indicated and promises to be fun. Those on a long journey will make good time and cover the delays. A prized property is likely to come into your name and make you proud. Someone’s support on the academic front may prove a godsend for you. You will find yourself more financially secure than before as money flows in. Foresight and good planning will help you in beating competition and consolidating the profession front.

Love Focus: You are likely to develop romantic feelings for a co-worker in the office and receive positive signals too!

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11,23,25

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Taking recourse to alternative medicine for an ailment will be a step in the right direction for those ailing. Organizing a family get together is on the cards, so expect an exciting time with your near and dear ones. A long journey with someone close is on the cards and will prove most interesting. A property-related deal is likely to be finalised for some. Your never-say-die attitude will prove a big boon on the academic front, as competition hots up. You will be able to raise money for something that you are passionate about. Someone is likely to put in a good word for you with higher ups on the professional front.

Love Focus: Lover may plan something special for you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: Q

Friendly Numbers: 5,6,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The day seems ideal for a long journey, especially with family. Driving out to meet an old friend or relative is possible. If you are seeking to buy or build a house, this is an auspicious day to start the proceedings. On the academic front, take time to focus on your weaknesses and remove them before they become unmanageable. Negative thoughts can become a thing of the past through your own efforts. Financially, you are likely to improve your position. Professionally, you will keep on a steady upward course by giving a good account of yourself at work. Aches and pains that some of you are suffering from are set to disappear soon.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations will help you make all the right moves on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 8,18,21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Overdoing the fitness bit needs to be guarded against on the health front. You will need to find a solution to the mood swings of a family elder. Follow traffic rules to avoid a brush with law. Some of you will manage to seal a deal on a property at bargain price. You may get smitten by someone working or studying with you. Thing that you had been dreading the most is over and now is the time to lead a stress-free life. You will be able to achieve what you have set out for on the professional front. Your financial situation is likely to show marked improvement.

Love Focus: You are likely to devote focus and energy in resurrecting your love life.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 21,26

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Chance to discuss something pertaining to your career with higher ups can come to you today. Budgeting for a new venture may need to be done meticulously to avoid unpleasant surprises. Keep money safely while travelling. Some more efforts will be required on the academic front to bring your performance up to the mark. An advice on the health front is likely to come in handy for those aspiring for perfect figure and physique. Someone may expect you to extend a helping hand on the family front, so don’t disappoint.

Love Focus: A golden opportunity is likely to present itself on the romantic front, so be prepared to seize it.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 3,5,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Taurus

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Keep up your efforts on the fitness front to come back in shape. An exciting piece of news awaits you on the academic front. Some of you may get tempted to steal a short vacation in the midst of work. Don’t expect any reciprocation in helping out someone on the academic front. Youngsters can expect to have fun time and do whatever catches their fancy! You are likely to remain positive through thick and thin on the financial front. Hard work is foreseen in a current project at work.

Love Focus: You may not be in a romantic mood, so make it clear to partner from the very beginning!

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 5,6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You want the best, but don’t want to work hard for it. A positive outlook will help make home a happy place. Earnings remain excellent, especially for businesspersons. Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will manage to keep it under check and enjoy life. Youngsters are likely to enjoy an adventure trip. Chances of getting into a good situation on the academic front cannot be ruled out. Positive developments are indicated for those embroiled in a legal battle. A property may come to some through inheritance.

Love Focus: Caring and sharing is likely to strengthen your loving bonds.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: Z

Friendly Numbers: 10,23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Capricorn

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

