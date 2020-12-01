Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 1, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A much-anticipated journey may keep you in an excited state. A fond wish is likely to come true and give you immense happiness. This is a good time to focus on career planning. Money saved in a project is likely to be put to good use. You are likely to maintain an excellent image on the social front by not involving yourself in any controversy and being nice to all. Whatever you decide on the academic front will work in your favour. Buying property may be on your mind and you may get one at bargain price.

Love Focus: A call from lover brings cheer, so plan out something special.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You may take the initiative of organising a family gathering, just to meet your near and dear ones. Some of you are likely to join a good firm or some prestigious service. A new source of revenue may open up and help tide over your financial problems. An outdoor sporting activity may catch your imagination and benefit your health wise. Helping out someone in need will provide immense inner satisfaction. You are likely to experience a positive phase in your existence. Favourable decision can be expected regarding a piece of property under dispute. Those in tourism and hospitality sectors will find new opportunities knocking at their door.

Love Focus: You are likely to move closer to someone you like and ring in romance!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You are likely to gain financially, as profits accrue in something you are currently involved in. You are likely to become popular in your social circle. You will be able to keep fit by remaining regular in your daily workouts. This is the time for you to establish yourself firmly on the academic front. Builders and property dealers can find the day profitable. A business trip will help some to bag a lucrative deal. It will be important to resolve certain domestic issues in a timely manner. Professionals are likely to earn much as their reputation grows.

Love Focus: The day seems favourable for strengthening relationships.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): An official trip is likely to keep you tied up. Your help and support to a youngster will help boost his or her self-confidence. Those trying to achieve their professional targets will succeed. An earning opportunity may come along for businesspersons and traders. You will be willing to come back in shape by taking up an exercise regimen. This is the day when everything goes right for you. You do well on the academic front through sheer hard work. Time is favourable as your real estate investments start giving handsome returns.

Love Focus: An initiative may bring you into contact with someone you secretly like.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Your suggestions regarding an issue are likely to be accepted by a family youngster. Your optimism gets a boost as things turn favourable on both personal and professional fronts today. Efforts may be required to get back money loaned to someone. Good health is assured, as you get motivated to shake a leg. You can be sought after by some good people in your social circle. Changed routine will do you good. This is a great day for you on the academic front. A construction or renovation at home is likely to upset your daily routine. An outing may prove expensive and pinch your pocket.

Love Focus: Today, you may remain occupied with romantic thoughts.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 12, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Someone close may make efforts to meet you and may even organise a family gathering. You will remain satisfied with whatever you have achieved at work. An advice given by someone may prove priceless on the health front. Earning some quick bucks is possible today, especially for those involved in trading and speculation Investing in property is likely to give good returns. Good news awaits you on the academic front. As the sun rises, so will your spirits. An outing is foreseen and will prove most entertaining.

Love Focus: A casual conversation may ring in a budding romance with someone like-minded.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A favourable turn of events is likely to add to your prestige on the professional front. You are likely to outshine others on the academic front. You will be able to win over those who matter in your camp on the social front. Resolving a contentious property issue amicably will be in your interest. A business trip is likely to bring profitable deals. You may visit a family member living out of town or overseas, so expect the family reunion to prove most memorable.

Love Focus: Watch your words before you speak as the lover appears to be in a not so good mood.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Your ideas will work on the professional front and speed up the progress. Your financial condition is not bad, but you do possess the potential to earn much more. Health remains good, despite your laziness in shaking a leg! Shifting to a new location on posting is indicated for some. Meeting someone new is likely to enlarge your social circle. Your focus on the academic front will help you take long strides. A sightseeing tour with family or lover will prove most enjoyable. Something you had wanted for the home may be gifted to you.

Love Focus: It is a good time to express feeling to the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 26, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Good preparation will find you enjoying an adventurous outing to the hilt. An invitation to a celebrity do is possible. Some of you are likely to become liberal in your spending as you begin to earn well. Encouraging results are likely in a health initiative taken up by you. A suitable alternative is awaiting those wanting to switch jobs. Someone’s visit is likely to brighten your day. You are likely to get favourable treatment on the academic front by those who matter. Real estate gives good returns.

Love Focus: Parents may take some time before giving a nod for your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 27, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): General happiness is likely to pervade the home front, as you feel elated about things happening all around you. The aim that you have set out with on the professional front will be achieved. Prospects on the financial front brighten and make chances brighter to accumulate wealth. Keeping fit and energetic may be on your mind and you are likely to do something about it. Planning for a vacation may be topmost on your mind. You are at a juncture in your life when things will begin to turn positive on all fronts. Initiative taken on the academic front is likely to benefit you now.

Love Focus: Lover may be too happy about something today.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 22, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You are likely to gain financially, as profits accrue in something you are currently involved in. You may have to hone your skills on the academic front to beat competition. Reputation on the social front is set to enhance because of your helpful attitude. Property you had been contributing to may finally be yours. You may go in for replacing an old vehicle with a new one. You are likely to consolidate your position on the professional front.

Love Focus: A good time is indicated for the newly weds.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 22, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A child or a family youngster is likely to do you proud. Someone may follow your advice on the career front. Excellent financial planning will find you saving a lot of money. You may continue the initiative that you had taken on the health front to remain fit and energetic. Additional work may make you stay extra hours at office today. You may get to know someone influential and benefit from the association. Academic front looks rosy, as you get to complete the given tasks in time. Solid returns may be expected in a real estate deal. You may plan an overseas trip or look up a relative in another town.

Love Focus: A difference of opinion should not lead to a stretched conversation. Drop it there and then.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

