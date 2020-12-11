Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 11, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): If driving, remain vigilant at all times. Don’t sign any property papers without going through them attentively. Your academic performance is likely to please you. Financial worries are likely to become a thing of the past, as money comes to you from various sources. Something entrusted to you will be completed with utmost efficiency. You may seriously consider joining a gym or starting a fitness regimen. You can find the attitude of parents a bit restricting.

Love Focus: Romantically you are likely to find yourself on cloud nine.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A journey is on the cards. You are likely to add to your assets. Excellent performance on the academic may come as a big relief for those getting the heebie-jeebies. There is a likelihood of encountering someone interesting on the social front. Good money is likely to be earned today by freelancers and commission agents. Some of you will need to be careful about your reputation on the professional front. A change in lifestyle will make you feel fit and energetic.

Love Focus: You are likely to get closer to the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Pleasure trip will be satisfying. A property deal may be sealed. An exciting time is foreseen on the social front with your near and dear ones today. Someone’s help on the academic front is likely to make you a front runner. You may resolve to come back in shape and take up a fitness course. Domestic commitments can temporarily put profession on hold. Getting tied up in professional matters will give you little time for family.

Love Focus: Taking the initiative on the love front is certain to make your romance rock.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Stay away from the gossip mill on the family front as you can become someone’s target. Planning for a much anticipated trip may prove all consuming. Your hard work and thorough preparation will find you perform excellently on the academic front. A noble act on your part will get the attention it deserves. Enrolling for a financial scheme will be in your favour, as it promises to add to your wealth. Take care on the professional front as things do not appear to progress as planned. Taking precautions will be a step in the right direction for keeping good health.

Love Focus: Lover may insist on exclusive time together, so go ahead and have fun.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Aquarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A family youngster is likely to bring good news. Overseas travel is indicated for some. Academic front seems favourable. You are likely to get a free hand in implement your ideas at home. Financial situation improves as previous investments start giving returns. You will be able to achieve stability in your career. Chances of contracting a common ailment cannot be ruled out for some

Love Focus: Your words may not go well with lover’s mood on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You are likely to fare well on the academic front, irrespective of how you have prepared. Your loving ways may will make the home environment most pleasant. Wealth comes to you through a profitable venture or inheritance. Those hunting for a suitable job are likely to get lucky. You may start something on the fitness front. A family member will give good advice regarding a professional matter.

Love Focus: You can expect a romantic encounter, which will bring a warm glow to your heart.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A fun trip is possible. Whatever you do today is likely to help you in some way or the other in the long run. Right moves and hard work may keep you firmly on the path of success on the academic front. You spend well, but you earn well too, so expect this happy situation to persist on the financial front. Learning the ropes on the professional front will prove interesting. Some of you may get a step closer to coming back in shape. You will manage to turn the domestic environment to your liking.

Love Focus: Some irritating habits of lover can upset you and put paid to a romantic evening out.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 13, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Family life brings immense joy. This is perfect day for a fun trip. A property may be acquired by some. Steady progress is foreseen on the academic front. A new approach to an old problem is likely to prove most fruitful. This is an excellent time for you to invest, as you are likely to get fantastic returns. You are set to gain a position of authority on the professional front. Good health is assured as you resolve to shake a leg

Love Focus: A candlelight dinner or gift is in the offing as lover is all out to woo you.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A family youngster is likely to add to your prestige by his or her good showing. A business trip may be needed to refresh old contacts. Keeping in touch with others on the academic front will be helpful. Being a go-getter is likely to make you much sought after on the social front. Despite rising expenses, you will be able to remain fairly well off financially. You achieve much on the professional front today. Your daily fitness routine will find you fit and energetic.

Love Focus: You are likely to catch someone’s eye and kick start a whirlwind romance.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 26, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You desire best of both the worlds – work and family – and you shall have it! Travel provides an opportunity to let your hair down. You will manage to put in concerted efforts for an exam or competition. Those facing a competitive situation will manage to fare well. Remaining in control on the financial front will help curb wasteful expenditure. You will be much more at ease as you find your rhythm at work. You will take positive steps to keep fit and healthy.

Love Focus: An old romantic interest will make a comeback, brightening your day.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A family reunion is on the cards and promises to be enjoyable. A journey to a distant location will prove most refreshing and rejuvenating. Things remain under control on the academic front, as you put in your best efforts. An enjoyable day on the social front is indicated for some. Excellent returns from previous investments and from immovable property cannot be ruled out for some. Your ideas are likely to be much sought after on the work front. Not giving in the culinary temptations is likely to benefit you on the health front.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to have a lot of fun with lover in tow.

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 10, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Travelling to your childhood place is indicated and will bring back fond memories. Acquiring a piece of property is indicated. Victory will come with efforts, especially on the academic front. Strict self-discipline, where spending is concerned, will keep your bank balance brimming. A decision at work is likely to favour you. Keeping pace with fitness buffs is indicated and promises to keep you in good health. Some good news awaits you on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Love life is set to become promising as you find your mate.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

