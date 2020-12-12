Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 12, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): An excursion is on the cards for some youngsters. Positive outcome may be expected on the academic front. Mending fences with someone you don’t like will be on your agenda today. A profitable deal is likely to pull in a good amount. Those on probation are likely to get absorbed. Keep excesses in check to enjoy good health. You can plan a much awaited vacation with family.

Love Focus: Lover can be a bit sensitive today. Avoid pulling in any conversations that upsets either of you.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A good property deal is in the offing. Excellent showing is foreseen on the academic front. Misunderstandings cropping up on the domestic front will be resolved. Your well wishers may force you into something beneficial. Money poses no problems as you exercise adequate care in spending it. A good professional phase begins. Play safe on the health front. Travelling in a new vehicle is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Lover may require own space, respect that.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Capricorn

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Family life will prove most fulfilling as you find spouse supportive. Commuting to workplace becomes easy for some. Property issue gets resolved amicably. You will be able to proceed as per your plan on the academic front. A profitable day is foreseen, in which you are likely to earn much. Your creativity is likely to be much in demand. You will manage to steer to total fitness by adhering to your daily routine.

Love Focus: Love is likely to be rediscovered after a turbulent phase in a relationship.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Plans may be afoot for holidaying someplace exotic. An exam or competition will need your full focus. Those into spirituality are likely to enjoy an immensely peaceful existence. Construction on a plot of land may be given the go ahead. There is a good chance of making some money on the side. You will need to carry out a job entrusted to you satisfactorily. Health needs to be guarded. A family get-together will afford you a chance of meeting relations you had not met in years.

Love Focus: Some of you will find solace in the company of lover.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Your actions on the home front can be discussed threadbare on the family grapevine depicting you in a bad light. Some pending alterations or additions to the house may be initiated today. Catering to someone who has come on a visit will prove most enjoyable. Financial worries become a thing of the past. Good networking will get you places, but you will need to refresh your contacts. Efforts will be required to maintain good health. Setting out for a vacation now will be favourable.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy your love life and even spring a surprise on lover.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 16, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Homemakers can plan on bringing about certain changes on the home front. Your fond desire to achieve something on the academic front may not be a cakewalk. There is a likelihood of overstraining on the exercise front, so take some days off. A previous investment matures and brings in a lot of money. Changes on the domestic front will keep you in a buoyant mood today. You will learn to handle your subordinates with more love and understanding, if you want them to be at their peak performance.

Love Focus: You will be able to make the most of a romantic situation that comes your way.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 15, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A relation may try to get an upper hand on the family front, but will not be able to usurp your authority. You will have to be at your best to thwart the competition on the academic front. A friend is likely to help you out when you need help the most. A home loan desired by some is likely to get sanctioned. You may find it difficult to distinguish yourself on the professional front under the prevailing conditions. You will follow your friends or colleagues in becoming health conscious, but may find it difficult to continue!

Love Focus: Hopes of a quiet romantic evening may be dashed due to some unforeseen circumstances.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A distant relative is likely to express a desire to meet you. Travelling on a short vacation will be oodles of fun. Someone may tempt you to buy a prime piece of property. You may need to do some hard thinking before taking a decision on the academic front. Your financial condition is set to improve dramatically, as money comes to you from many sources. Those aspiring for a particular profession will need to remain focussed. Keep yourself safe on the health front by not indulging in excesses.

Love Focus: Maybe it is the weather, but you do feel quite romantic today!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Cater to the likes and dislikes of a family elder, even if you have to compromise your style. Some of you may be tasked to ferry a relative to his or her place. Support may be expected from the family on the academic front, but you will have to do your bit. Your reputation as a helpful and considerate person is set to rise on the social front. Financial planning will need to take everything into account, so ensure nothing important is left out. A thorough preparation will be needed for delivering a professional presentation. Health wise you can’t ask for more!

Love Focus: Your wishes and desires are likely to be met on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): It will be important to have the consent of all family members before implementing something on the domestic front. An exciting time is foreseen in a vacation, but something may keep nagging your mind. Keep a close track of the progress of construction initiated by you. You need to remain focused on the academic front. You are likely to keep fit by keeping yourself active. You may need to get a second opinion on an investment to remain on a safe wicket. You will need to de-stress your mind to avoid committing mistakes

Love Focus: Keeping things crystal clear on the romantic front is advisable.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Number: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Travelling light will help you get more out of a vacation. Selective study on the academic front is not advised, so touch upon everything. Meeting a long lost friend is possible today, so get ready for a stroll down the memory lane! Judicious spending is the need of the hour and you will follow it in letter and spirit. Trying out a new idea at work may not be hundred percent successful. Health will not pose any problems for you. There are certain things that you don’t like on the domestic front, but you will have to take them in your stride.

Love Focus: Some of you can fall in and out of love!

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You can get a bit concerned about the future of a family youngster. Let them be as they will beat their own path. Remaining a step ahead of the others will be important, if you want to retain your position on the professional front. Rising prices may make you clamp down on spending and draw up a budget. Delegating tasks will become essential, if you want to meet the deadline. Something included in your diet is likely to have a positive effect on your overall health.

Love Focus: Delegating tasks will become essential, if you want to take time to meet the lover.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

