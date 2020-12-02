Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 2, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A piece of property selected by you may finally be yours. Be careful while driving at night. An outing planned with the family today will be enjoyable. A job on the side will provide good pocket money. You will get help and resources for undertaking an important event on the social front. A shopping spree is on the cards, as you are in mood to splurge today. Enjoying the company of like-minded people is foretold. You may prove yourself to be a bright spark on the academic front solely by your sterling performance.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, passions to get ignited and love sparkles!

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will remain most understanding on the family front and will successfully cater to the moods of spouse. Getting noticed by those who matter is possible at work. You will be in a position to earn well and party hard! Adopting a healthy lifestyle may enter your list of priorities and will help keep you fit. Some of you will be able to overcome weaknesses and improve your performance on the academic front. Real estate dealers are likely to have a field day. Some of you can make a plan for an outing or a movie with friends.

Love Focus: The day is most favourable for bonding, so plan an outing with your beloved.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You may feel mentally at ease regarding some positive developments on the professional front. You will manage to plan your expenses well to remain within the budget. Starting a new exercise regimen is indicated and promises to get you back into shape. Someone may go out of his or her way to help you at work. Tying loose ends both at work and home may be your priority today. Remaining involved on the academic front may make you cover up whatever had been missed. You may plan a vacation with someone close. Someone’s support on the family front will prove most reassuring.

Love Focus: Good news can be expected on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4,9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Youngsters can expect to have a good time with cousins and friends. Businesspersons will be able to benefit from a new marketing strategy. You may get deeply involved in ways to increase earning. A new workout routine will prove most beneficial to your health. You can expect to spend the day in exciting company on the social front. Those expecting possession of a property paid for may face delay. Those planning a relaxing time at home can end up doing household chores! Keep all your options open on the academic front to increase your chances of success.

Love Focus: Much sharing and caring promises to bring your love life back on the rails.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A family member may try to stand on his or her own two feet. You will be able to wrap up a lot of work on the professional front by your efficiency. On the financial front, you can afford to go beyond the budget. A change in lifestyle promises to bring you back on the road to perfect health. Much enjoyment is foreseen on the social front. Your reputation on the academic front is set to rise amongst peers. A new property acquired by you will start giving good monetary returns. Those seeking fun will manage to motivate friends for a fun trip.

Love Focus: Togetherness will help to let your hair down.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 10, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Family can get into the vacation mood and compel you to plan a trip soon. Commission agents and middlemen will be able to earn well today. You will find luck on your side in a financial deal. Steps taken on the health front may start giving rich dividends in terms of figure and physique. Owning a house can become your aim. Someone may join you for an outing. Your strength in your field of expertise is likely to be recognised by those who matter. Some of you are likely to ace a competition or exam on the academic front. You will need to do some quick thinking today at work, if you don’t want to get cornered.

Love Focus: Married couples will manage to find time for love despite the pulls and pressures of the day.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 15, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A lot is happening on the home front, so expect some exciting time ahead! Those trying to extend their leave will succeed. You manage to save enough to organise a grand function or an event. Aches and pains that had been troubling some for long are set to disappear. Luck is likely to shine for those who have applied for a house or plot. For once you may attempt to take your own stand on the social front and call a spade a spade. An assignment given to you on the academic front will be completed most satisfactorily. A journey to your favourite destination will be fun.

Love Focus: For those in love, the day promises to turn exciting.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The day promises a lot of excitement on the domestic front. A project will be completed to the complete satisfaction of seniors at work. Financial betterment is just round the corner for some. You may opt to reject unhealthy options and focus on your health. Limit your travel to avoid fatigue. Accolades and congratulations may pour in from all sides for something that you have achieved. Honour and prestige is in store for those in the field of education. Luck favours those buying or selling property.

Love Focus: Things look bright on the romantic front today.

Lucky Colour: Coral

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A good opportunity arising on the academic front is likely to be seized. Shifting into a bigger house is possible for some. An excursion with friends promises to be exciting. Whatever new you have introduced on the work front will work out fine. You are likely to save a situation from getting out of hand on the home front by your initiative. Profitable deals will come your way and can get the cash register ringing. Keeping fit can become your focus, for which you may join a gym or start an exercise regimen. You are likely to realise the importance of someone in your social circle, whom you used to dismiss out of hand.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you will manage to impress partner with your gift of the gab.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): The day seems profitable as you gain from a previous investment. Bringing about a change in lifestyle just to get into shape is indicated for some. You may be called upon to complete a task entrusted to someone else at work. Your well-wishers are likely to go out of their way to raise your image on the social front. Those studying are likely to come into the good books of their teachers. Your travel stars seem strong and may take you out of town on a vacation. A family vacation is on the cards and will be prove a welcome change.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, things glide along smoothly.

Lucky Colour: Teal

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Those travelling for a change of scene are likely to enjoy their heart out. Homemakers will find the day fruitful, when they manage to make the changes on the home front. Keep your cards close to your chest, lest someone take undue advantage on the professional front. You manage to ward off a financial crunch by thinking ahead. Someone with his or her self-interest in mind is likely to appease you. Things are slated to turn for the better for you on the social front. Keeping up with others on the academic front may prove an uphill task for some.

Love Focus: Meeting lover secretly is strictly not recommended today.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You can count on the total support of family members in domestic matters. You are likely to give your career a boost by impressing those who matter on the professional front. A financial irregularity threatens to rope you in, but you will come out unscathed. Health-wise you remain in good condition. A party or a get together may give you an opportunity to meet people you have not met in years. Encouraging news awaits some on the academic front. Those looking for accommodation can expect to find one that meets their requirement. Fun time is foreseen for those setting out on a trip.

Love Focus: Your marital boat sails smoothly on the calm waters of love.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

