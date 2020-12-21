Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 21, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Consulting a doctor would be more beneficial than sticking to home remedies to treat an ailment. Don’t accompany anyone in a vehicle who is a speed freak. A good price is likely for those opting to sell their property. You are likely to be in a state of bliss with everything going perfectly on all fronts. You will need to take stock of your expenditure. A policy change at work can benefit you. Positive changes on the home front are in store for some.

Love Focus: Romance at this juncture may not rock.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Efforts may be required to create a relaxed atmosphere at home. Exchanging words and feelings with someone close may prove therapeutic. Those getting out of shape will need to do something about it fast. Possibility of travelling to a distant place looks real. Additions and alteration to a property owned by you is indicated. Those indulging in betting or speculation stand to lose. Overdoing things on the professional front is best avoided as you can step on others’ toes.

Love Focus: Long conversations can lead to disagreements; be careful.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Money comes to you from an unexpected source. You will need to do something to remain fit. Owning a new property is on the cards. Someone may invite you to a function or a party, so expect to enjoy your heart out. Response for a particular job may appear mild for recruiters and placement agents. Guests and visitors can compliment homemakers for their creativity and aestheticism on the home front. An official trip overseas may get cancelled.

Love Focus: Your tender approach will bring you closer to lover.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You will prevent an ancestral property from becoming a bone of contention amongst the family members. You may fail in defusing an explosive situation at work. Those seeking a loan will be able to complete the paperwork. Good eating habits will keep you safe from lifestyle diseases. Domestic front brightens up with the arrival of a relative from out of town or abroad. An adventurous trip with friends is on the anvil for some.

Love Focus: Time is ripe to approach the one you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Aquarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Some of you can think on the lines of refurnishing your house. Tagging along with someone on a trip may prove beneficial, but you will need to be persuasive enough to go along. Property can become a source of worry. This is the time when you can motivate someone to team up with you for giving shape to your idea. Creating a healthy environment will help you remain fit. Those in the upper tax bracket will need to manage their finances well. You will be able to catch up on pending work on the professional front.

Love Focus: Chance of meeting an old school time crush is very much on the cards for some.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You may make up your mind to sell a property you own. Finding time for a social commitment appears difficult, but you will manage somehow. Choosing healthy alternatives will become necessary for some to keep in shape. Things look up on the monetary front as you enhance your earning. A family business can show a downward trend and will need your attention. Frequent travelling may prove fatiguing, so take adequate breaks.

Love Focus: Your attempts to impress the opposite gender may not go as planned.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Construction may begin for an addition to your existing house. With your popularity on the rise, some important people are likely to come into your contact. Your initiative on the health front will pay rich dividends. An increment can come in handy in buying a major item. It will be prudent to keep a watchful eye on a business colleague. Those separated from home can feel homesick today. An extended vacation may start appearing a trifle boring.

Love Focus: Things look bright for those bitten by the love bug.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 13, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Fair distribution of an ancestral property will keep everyone in the family satisfied. Unfortunately, there are no get-fit-quick mantras on the academic front, so sweat it out. Your initiative to take up some sport or physical activity is likely to lead you to peak fitness. Those fond of splurging will do well to mend their ways to conserve money. Giving something on credit may be risky for those engaged in retail business. You are set to achieve domestic bliss by catering to the needs of a family elder. Those embarking on an overseas vacation can expect an exciting time.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails, so plan an evening out with lover.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Positive thoughts promise positive influence on your immediate environment. Willpower will find you working out. Avoid undertaking any long distance travel today. Those handling money should avoid any kind of distraction and concentrate on the task at hand. Some of you will be able to maintain a high standard of performance all throughout. Domineering nature of spouse may be upsetting. Luck may not favour you in the draw of a flat or a plot.

Love Focus: An evening out will be like icing on the cake on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 26, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Engaging yourself in something you enjoy is likely to give you much pleasure today. Gain is yours if you manage to remain regular in your workouts. Those on a buying spree can expect to get some good bargains. Completing a challenging task successfully will add to your professional reputation. You are likely to make the domestic front most inviting for guests. Some of you can get embroiled in a legal battle over property.

Love Focus: Travel will brighten the prospects of finding love.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Travelling on a vacation with family is foretold. Some dietary restrictions will do your health a whale of good. You will manage to get a disputed property under your name. Discussions and exchanging notes will be important on the academic front. An outstanding cheque from client may get delayed. Someone you are counting on at work may let you down. Immense fulfillment is in store for the newlyweds.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy the attention of lover today.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 10, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Securing a loan will help you in realising the dream of owning a property. You will make special efforts to remain in touch of all and especially those who matter. Taking the advice of a friend can make a big difference to your earning. Taking up a sporting discipline may become your key to good health. Work related worries are likely to keep you mentally occupied. Your caring attitude will help nurse a family member back to health. Problems are foreseen for those travelling by road.

Love Focus: You will keep partner’s romantic interest alive through your flirty ways!

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

