Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 22, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Pending things on the home front may hinder official work. Vacation to someplace exotic is on the cards. Those looking to buy property are likely to get one at bargain price. Someone’s performance on the academic front will motivate you to give your best. New dimensions open up on the professional front as you handle more than one project. Your desire to increase earning may need to be put on hold temporarily till the time is right. Your health consciousness will keep you hale and hearty.

Love Focus: An outing with lover is preordained!

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Taking possession of a new house may become a reality for some. You may not manage to keep a regular exercise routine. You are likely to grab all the opportunities that come your way and prosper. You may need to evolve mutually beneficial schemes to tide over the lean period. You will manage to showcase your professional skills to those who matter. Playing your cards well in a family situation will get you the support and attention you crave for. Someone you don’t like may insist on accompanying you on a trip, so take your call.

Love Focus: Those in love can feel frustrated as lover does not honour his or her promise.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): An invitation to a party or function may provide you an opportunity to meet someone special. Those with a medical problem will show marked improvement in their condition. Judicious spending will find your bank balance in a healthy state. You can feel overworked on the professional front. Spouse can expect a helping hand. Travelling overseas is foreseen for some, but it will be strictly business. Settling down in a new house is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Persistence is likely to pay for those romantically inclined.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A vacation promises much rest and rejuvenation. Dilly-dallying may let a property deal slip out of your hands. A thing you had been apprehensive about will turn out in your favour. It may be difficult to make a client accept your views on the professional front. Avoid indulging in speculation. Peak physical fitness will make even strenuous activities seem like child’s play. Bad mood of a family member may spoil the domestic environment.

Love Focus: Romance thrills, but can distract you from other important pursuits.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A family get together can find you into your element. Frequent travel may get to you, but you may have to lump it. You will have enough to invest in a suitable property. Interest in whatever you have undertaken on the academic front may wane, so find ways to remain focussed. A friend will come to the rescue in bailing you out of a financial situation. Inculcating physical workouts in your lifestyle will benefit health. Impressing the interviewer will be important for the job seekers.

Love Focus: You will get ample opportunities to nurture a romantic relationship.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Pisces

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A family get-together will provide an excellent opportunity to meet people you have not met in years. A short journey may prove most refreshing and rejuvenating. Social front will be happening, but may waste a lot of time. Problems faced on the health front show signs of disappearing completely. A deliberate attempt at saving is the only way you can repay your loans. Work front may appear a bit too demanding, but you will be able to handle it well.

Love Focus: You will need to resist emotional tantrums by lover, but take the soft approach.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23): An entertaining time with near and dear ones is foreseen. An expected raise or bonus is on the cards for some. Dietary control will benefit. Assistance of colleagues will help complete a project much before time. A family youngster is likely to make you proud. Those learning to drive will be confident enough to drive solo. Don’t be hasty in matters pertaining to property.

Love Focus: You may find lover preoccupied and not attentive towards you.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): This is the time to strengthen the family bonds. An exciting out of town journey is on the cards for some. A prime property may come into your name. Someone may do for you more than what was expected on the social front. Shopping will be fun, but don’t loosen the purse strings too much. Fingers may be pointed at you for something you are not responsible for at work. You can find yourself fitter with regular exercises.

Love Focus: You may not be much romantically inclined today.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A family outing is on the cards and promises to be enjoyable. Those dealing with property issues may need to be careful not to get into legal hassles. A get together is likely to prove refreshing. Lack of energy may make you postpone some important tasks. Those on medication will find a distinct improvement in their condition. Those struggling to find a solution to a workplace problem will succeed. A forthcoming family event is likely to raise your spirits.

Love Focus: Spending a quiet evening with lover or spouse seems difficult today.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 27, 29

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A misunderstanding with someone close is likely to be cleared. Positive results of your hard work will be quite apparent on the health front. Financial worries can make some restless, but the situation will not be beyond redemption. A new project will proceed smoothly as you get help from all quarters. You will need to handle a tensed family member with sympathy. Over speeding is to be guarded against, especially at night. A property dispute can pit you against someone close.

Love Focus: You will find lover most considerate.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Good returns can be expected by those investing in property. Whatever you deal in today is likely to turn to gold! Adhering to a good routine will help you in negating ill health. Those experiencing a cash crunch will manage to overcome it by tight budgeting. You may feel hesitant to broach a contentious issue with a rival at work. A family member may prove annoying by not doing your bidding. Keep adequate buffer time for travelling for an appointment or meeting.

Love Focus: Cooling off with lover at your favourite joint is on the cards.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You may find it difficult to complete all the paperwork for acquiring property that you desire. Enhancing social image will be in your focus and give your reputation a fillip.Those ailing can expect their condition to improve. Not much gains on the monetary front are indicated. Those feeling restless in a particular job will be able to settle down in time. Interruptions on the domestic front are foreseen that will not allow you to do your own thing. Avoid travel fatigue by limiting travel.

Love Focus: Young couples can experience togetherness.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 9, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

