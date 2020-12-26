Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 26, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Performance of a family youngster will become a matter of pride for all. Cater for the weather, if going on an outing. Setting up a new house or getting one built will give an immense sense of achievement. Becoming the centre of attraction in a gathering is a foregone conclusion. Some of you can begin to save money for purchasing something big. Those waiting to get transferred out are certain to get their choice of posting. Adopting a healthy diet to achieve good health will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy the company of lover today, even without exchanging a word!

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Travelling, especially with those you are comfortable with, will be fun. Some recognition is in store for those pursuing academics. You may organise a do just to appease someone influential and succeed. Financially, you are likely to find the day profitable. At work, some of you can set an example for others to follow. Health will remain good through your own efforts. You can get on the wrong side of a parent or family elder over some personal issue.

Love Focus: Much happiness and fulfilment is likely to be gained on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Those travelling long distance will find the going smooth and comfortable. You will find things going your way on the professional or academic front. Your creative ideas would be appreciated by everyone around you. Health will remain good through your own efforts. A windfall can be expected by some. You can be pulled up at work for not giving timely feedback regarding a project. Spending time with family today will prove much rewarding than hitting the road with friends.

Love Focus: You can get romantically involved with someone you have a liking for.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Good academic performance promises to get you closer to your goal. Those preparing for something important are likely to gain from experienced people. A property matter promises to turn out the way you had wanted it to. Things look up on the financial front too. Some of you can get busy with a new project at work. You can be irregular in your daily workout. Family will remain attentive to your needs.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy the company of lover today, even without exchanging a word!

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Trekking or going to a far of place will prove both exciting and refreshing. Academic performance of a family youngster will make you proud. This is a good time for meeting someone, who can be of immense help to you. Be attentive to whatever you are doing at work, as chances of making mistakes are possible today. Earning is set to enhance as new avenues open up. You will need to adhere to strict dietary control to keep good health. You can feel neglected as family may not have time for you.

Love Focus: Spending time together with partner will provide untold joy.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Those working as freelancers may find the payment too low for your talents. You will be able to buy the property you had been wanting for long. You are likely to excel on the academic front. This is the day when you may resolve to complete everything that is pending. It will be important to keep professional developments confidential. Your active life is set to make a marked improvement in your life. A family youngster can make you run around a lot.

Love Focus: A relationship is likely to be formed with someone who was a stranger till recently.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You are likely to derive much pleasure in organizing a trip out of town. A property issue that has been worrying you may be easily laid to rest. Those preparing for exams will feel more confident now, than before. You can feel a bit reluctant in giving a loan to a friend, but weigh the pros and cons carefully before taking a decision. A new project will prove interesting, but a bit tedious. Health of those unwell is set to improve. Adopt a balanced approach in resolving a family issue.

Love Focus: There is a limit to which you can go on the romantic front, make it clear to your lover.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): House owners will succeed in earning a good rent from their property. Preparations for an approaching examination are likely to get underway in full swing as you find your focus. A chance to earn big bucks may knock on your door. You will reach your professional goal through total commitment and hard work. You may resolve to follow a specific diet and benefit. Family will be more than supportive. A long journey will be completed without any glitches or delays.

Love Focus: Romance and socializing will rule your mind despite pending jobs

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Good progress in preparing for an exam is likely to instill much confidence in students. Your plan on the social front is likely to move along smoothly. You get into the grip of things and are likely to assert your authority at work. Some solid gains are foreseen on the financial front. Some different fitness alternatives may be tried out by some, just to come back in shape. Peace and harmony at home will give you immense relief and mental satisfaction. Help from someone close is likely to ease your commuting problems.

Love Focus: A match making process for the eligible may get underway and it won’t be long before a suitable match is found!

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A property issue will be amicably settled without recourse to legal proceedings. On the academic front, you are likely to find yourself in a favourable situation. A bonanza awaits some on the financial front. A change of scene on the professional front will find you coming into your element. An old ailment is likely to disappear, as you start taking the required precautions. If you are planning to escape the daily grind, the day offers a great opportunity for travelling to someplace peaceful.

Love Focus: Paucity of time may compel you to put romance on the backburner.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): An exciting event is likely to bring the family together. A short vacation is likely to be planned, so get ready to have some unadulterated fun! Keeping in touch with the achievers will be a step in the right direction on the academic front. You will take all the steps to increase your friends’ circle. Following the tips of seniors on professional matters will do you a whale of good. Someone’s suggestions on the finance front is likely to benefit you immensely. Those keen on a dietary change are likely to reap rich benefits on the health front.

Love Focus: Love is in the air, so enjoy your heart out!

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): This is an excellent day for anything related to property. You are likely to find your focus on the academic front, despite distractions. Playing the stocks promises big money. You can find yourself in high spirits as things go smoothly both on personal and professional fronts. You are likely to benefit immensely by making health your priority. Good planning will help some enjoy an outing with the family. A journey by road promises to be safe and comfortable.

Love Focus: An evening out with lover cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter