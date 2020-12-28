Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 28, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Keep yourself from getting overstrained on a long journey by taking adequate breaks. A minor ailment troubling you is likely to get cured by a home remedy. Your helpful nature will be appreciated and help boost your image on the social front. Things change for the better for you. A changed work environment will come as a boon for some. Good investment opportunities are likely to be seized. You will find everything moving as per plans on the professional front. You are likely to plan out something with the family today.

Love Focus: Romance may take a backseat due to some pressing commitments.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 11,14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You may find a trip to the countryside most refreshing and rejuvenating. Prospects of owning property look bright, so go for it as this seems to be an auspicious day. Taking up a workout routine will be in your interest. Changes made on the home front are likely to be appreciated by all. Your resolve to get back into shape will start showing excellent results. Helping someone out monetarily is likely to give you immense inner satisfaction. You may get a bit impatient regarding the tardy progress at work.

Love Focus: You may find lover a bit reserved today, so do something to cheer him or her up.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Someone in the family may overspend on things not exactly required. Hiring a vehicle for an out of town trip is possible. An ancestral property is likely to be sold for a handsome amount. Some of you may be bestowed with an honour or recognition on the social front. Your efforts to speed up things at work may meet with resistance, but ultimately you will be able to get your way. Businesspersons may find some lucrative opportunities on the horizon. Achieving total fitness will not remain just a pipedream, as you turn your focus to your health.

Love Focus: Someone at work may start to attract you, so get ready for romance to make your life exciting!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 26, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Acquiring a property at bargain price is foreseen for some. Those facing health problems are likely to find their condition improving. Do not press a point with a senior today and be more tactful in your interaction. Earning potential is set to increase for some. Some efforts will be required to complete a project nearing deadline. Something special may be done on the home front. Planning a trip with someone, rather than travelling alone, will be a correct decision..

Love Focus: Romance promises to take an exciting turn, so get set for some scintillating time!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Family life will cruise along smoothly with much love and bonhomie. Prepare well to make a journey comfortable. Some of you may go in for refurbishing and resetting the house. You may yearn to share a secret with someone on the social front. Competition on the business front may bring out the best in you. Optimum efforts to regain health are likely to show magical results. A decision on the professional front may prove favourable to you.

Love Focus: Meeting someone you have a soft corner for is on the cards.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): It is better to give in to meeting spouse’s demands on the home front, than continue pulling in opposite directions. Making good time on a long journey is indicated. Some builders may start thinking in terms of a township soon. You will be able to get money released that had been stuck for long. A few good words of your well-wishers will work wonders in keeping you in a positive frame of mind today. Eating right and maintaining an active lifestyle will not go waste, as you continue to enjoy good health.

Love Focus: Planning a perfect romantic outing may take some doing, but you will achieve it.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 2, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Gemini

Be careful of: Aries

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Your contribution to the home front is likely to be commended by all. Overseas trip cannot be ruled out for businesspersons or industrialists. Investing in property is indicated for some. Socially, you will simply enjoy interacting with people from different walks of life. Steady flow of money contributes to a stable financial front. You are likely to impress those who matter by your flawless performance at work. Health remains good, as you remain regular in workouts.

Love Focus: Romance may knock at your door, but you are likely to take your time in responding.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Family is likely to be in full focus and planning something exciting together is quite possible. A fun trip can be organized today. A good price can be expected by those selling property. Your helpful nature will be appreciated and help boost your image on the social front. You will strive to achieve financial stability. This is a good time to shift gears on the professional front as success has come within your reach. Overstraining while exercising may have negative effect on health, so be careful.

Love Focus: Someone you love may begin losing his or her interest in you.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Buying property may be on your mind and is likely to become a reality soon. Your well-wishers are likely to organise something in your honour on the social front. Taking some time off from your daily routine for workouts will help keep you refresh and rejuvenated. An increase in earnings is foreseen for some. Your intelligence and knowledge are likely to win the day for you on the professional front today. You are likely to plan something new with your like-minded friends and associates. If you are planning to visit another city or town, this appears to be a favourable period.

Love Focus: Those in love on the sly risk exposure and humiliation.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): This is the time to reflect upon your career choices. Your desire to mingle in your social circle may not be fulfilled today. A chance to earn big bucks can knock on the door for some. You will find things working to your satisfaction on the professional front. Enjoying time with family is indicated for some. Take all precautions to remain healthy. Limit your travel if you don’t want to miss something important on the social front.

Love Focus: A lot of sharing and caring is indicated on the romantic front today.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Chances of getting invited to a function as chief guest or guest of honour is possible for some. Inculcating good habits and kicking bad ones out will have a positive impact on health. You are likely to take long strides in achieving something important on the professional front. Good tidings from the family side are likely to keep those happy, who are forced to stay separated. Stars are most favourable for travel, so if you have not made any plans for holidaying, do so now. Those seeking financial stability can expect something positive on the property front.

Love Focus: You may choose not to respond to someone’s romantic gestures.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): An invitation to accompany someone on a trip is likely to be extended to you soon. A property deal shows all signs of going wrong today. Someone’s networking will be of immense help to you on the social front. Steps taken on the health front will prove beneficial. An outstanding payment is likely to be received and end your financial woes. A good day is foreseen for professionals. Some family issues may need to be nipped in the bud before they get out of hand.

Love Focus: Efforts on the romantic front are set to bear fruits.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter