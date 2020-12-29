Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 29, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Travelling overseas for work may have to planned on a short notice. Chances of property or wealth coming your way through inheritance cannot be ruled out. Your contribution towards a social task will soon become apparent as you get due. You may become determined to set out on the path to total fitness. You will have to be a bit conservative where finances are concerned. Changes on the professional front are envisaged and may warrant some compromises at your end. Giving a helping hand on the domestic front will be fun. recognition from those around.

Love Focus: Cupid is likely to smile on your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Performance of a family youngster is likely to make you proud. Travelling alone is not recommended on a long journey. A property issue may get decided in your favour, but don’t start the celebrations just yet. Some of you may have to be assertive enough to earn the credit of something achieved on the professional front. Something that you have been entrusted with on the professional front will go smoothly and without hitches. Mental peace prevails as your lean more towards spirituality.

Love Focus: Partying with lover will help you unwind and relax.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Newlyweds can expect the marital boat to sail smoothly. If you are seeking fun, a trip is likely to materialise soon. Good returns from property can be expected and will add to your wealth. Someone will be at hand to help you overcome difficulties faced on the academic front. You may have to go into the ‘save’ mode on the financial front. Those hoping for a lucky break on the professional front can be disappointed. You are likely to resume a workout regimen that you had not been able to continue.

Love Focus: Time is ripe for popping the question to your beloved.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Virgo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Homemakers will need to be motivated to go in for cleaning and painting of the house. Make road travel your last priority. Someone may lay claim to property that you had considered yours. Spirituality will attract some and help provide peace of mind. Marketing people will be able to bring in good business. Adopting a balanced diet and junking the junk food is possible for some in the interest of overall health. You can spend a handsome amount on a passing fancy, which you may later regret.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations are likely to be fulfilled in full measure today.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 15, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You will manage to handle a contentious issue competently on the work front. Negative undercurrents on the domestic front threaten to make the atmosphere tense. Control speed while driving on the road, especially in congested areas. This is an ideal time to go in for a property deal, as further delay may up the prices. Taking up meditation and yoga with health in mind cannot be ruled out for some. Think through the pros and cons before putting your money into something expensive.

Love Focus: Delay in meeting lover can get some of you restless.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A long journey will be completed without any delays. Do not be hasty in matters of property. You will be able to sort out differences with someone who does not see eye-to-eye. Professionals can find the day rewarding. You may find it difficult to continue an exercise regimen. You will start saving for renovating an old house. This is the day to focus on the domestic front to make the changes you had been craving for.

Love Focus: Those in love can feel neglected.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): An honour or reward can be expected by some in the creative or professional field. You will be able to get rid of mental tensions. Those shopping are likely to find good bargains. Homemakers can feel frustrated with what is happening at home. Setting out to a travel destination appears a strong possibility. Don’t be hasty in disposing your property as loss is foreseen. You may need to be at your convincing best to put your ideas into action.

Love Focus: You will get the chance to share your romantic feelings with the special one in your life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A change of scene is likely, as you plan to take off for a short vacation. A property deal may go sour and make you miss a good opportunity. Someone will be at hand to help you overcome difficulties faced on the academic front. Problems on the health front will soon become a thing of the past for some. You will have to be at your persuasive best to recover a loaned amount. Your colleagues at work will be most supportive and will even share your burden in your absence.

Love Focus: This is the time for the newlyweds to fly off to their cosy nest and spend time in each other’s company.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A house or property may soon come into your name. Someone may be eager to meet you today, so don’t deny them the chance. Good health leaves no reason to complain about. A changed job can boost you financially. You can find yourself tied to the desk due to extra workload. Unconditional love can be showered upon by your family. An inter-state drive to another city is possible and promises a good time.

Love Focus: The one who has a soft corner for you is likely to approach you soon.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You are likely to get health conscious. Money will not pose much problem, even if you overspend today. You will manage to impress one and all by your gift of the gab on the work front. Spending time in the company of friends and neighbours will while away the lonely hours for the elders. Public transport may not suit your purpose, so try and use your own vehicle. Taking the first steps in acquiring property cannot be ruled out. Your intensity and focus will help you in achieving more than what you hoped for on the academic front.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship may require rejuvenation.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Some of you may be looking forward to an overseas journey. Those into real estate are likely to make a killing in the property market. Catering to someone who bumps into you today may waste a lot of your time. Your serious attempts to come back in shape will start showing positive results soon. You may have to do something concrete about getting previous payments released. You will be able to raise the capital to get your pet project on the tracks.

Love Focus: Newlyweds or young couples can experience differences, but the process of compromise would make things easy!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 17, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Accompany someone on a long journey may come as a nice change for you. This is a good day to negotiate a property deal. Someone having high expectations from you may feel disappointed. Change of medication will save those unwell from side effects. Your bargaining powers will come in handy to get something at an extra ordinary price. Professionals can find the day heavy as you are loaded with more work. An evening out with family is on the cards.

Love Focus: Your love life proceeds smoothly as you complement each other.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

