Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 31, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

*Aries (March 21-April 20) A good bargain on the property front may come your way, so don’t remain indecisive. Support of friends and well-wishers will help keep your morale high. Some good investment opportunities come your way. Joining a group of health-conscious people cannot be ruled out and will help you keep fit. You will get ample opportunity to establish yourself in your field of expertise. You may need to settle a family youngster out of town for academic reasons. Some of you may get busy touring the countryside.

Love Focus: You may not find yourself in the right frame of mind for romance.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Thanks to your active life, you will feel much more energetic now, than before. Differences may crop up with spouse over some issues. Undertake a journey only if you feel it is worth it, as you may end up wasting your time. Landlords will find a tenant for their house. You can expect an excellent time on the social front today. You will financially be in a position to upgrade an expensive gadget. You will need to be quick on the work front before pressure of work overwhelms you.

Love Focus: Cupid may smile on those searching for a soul mate.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): There is a good deal waiting for you on the property front. You can remain torn between a pressing personal task and office, and may not be able to do justice to any! Some of you may heave a sigh of relief by paying the last instalment of a loan. A healthy option may be adopted for remaining fit. Your excuse for leaving early from work may not cut ice with the seniors. Excitement prevails on the home front as someone close comes to meet you. You may get the opportunity of travelling with someone close.

Love Focus: Lover appears in the best of moods today, so make the most of it!

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Those planning a vacation are in for an enjoyable time. Returns from an ancestral property promise to keep your bank balance in the pink of health. Organising something at home cannot be ruled out and your initiative is likely to earn much appreciation. Health remains satisfactory but needs care. Something nice is likely to happen on the financial front. Your stubborn nature can also cause problems at work. Family will be your priority today, so expect to have a great time together.

Love Focus: Perfect understanding with partner is likely to infuse a different flavour to the relationship.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Your love for travel may find you packing bags for a journey soon. Dream of becoming a proud owner of property is likely to be realised, as construction nears completion. Home remedy will prove a big help in controlling lifestyle diseases. Remain careful in your spending so as not to strain your bank balance on the financial front. You can be recommended for an honour or some kind of recognition at work. Plans for shopping and sightseeing with family may not materialise, due to an official engagement.

Love Focus: A surprise awaits some on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Those doing their bit to shed weight will succeed beyond their expectations! Homemakers will remain busy today in setting the house to welcome someone special. Some more delay is foreseen in getting possession of a flat that had been long overdue. Your desire to earn a better pay packet may bring in frustration, so guard against it. A glamorous job can fill some with self-importance and prevent them from looking beyond the tip of their nose!

Love Focus: It is time to rejuvenate your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 6, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Pilgrimage may be on the minds of the religious-minded and may translate into a journey soon. Hold a property issue in abeyance. Medical checkup is likely to find you fit as a fiddle! Stability on the financial front is foreseen and may allow you to plan on purchasing something big. Chartered accountants and lawyers may find the day promising. Someone’s antics on the home front are likely to upset you.

Love Focus: Unwanted tensions threaten to crop up on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A lot of travelling is entailed on someone’s behalf. A new house may come into your possession after a long wait. Social life promises much excitement, as you get to spend time with people of your generation. You will find things moving in a very positive way on the financial front. A profitable venture is likely to bring good returns. Catering to the needs of family members will give you an immense sense of fulfillment. Condition of someone close can show rapid improvement.

Love Focus: Nearness to partner brings comfort and immense happiness.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Appreciation is in store for the family values that you display. You can plan a trip to someplace exotic. You may shift into a house that suits your requirement. Your social life will be much more happening now, than before. This is not the day to go on a crash diet as it can affect health adversely. Choosing the best investment plans may prove difficult. It will take some doing to see an ambitious project get off the ground to a successful conclusion.

Love Focus: Don’t expect your opposite number to be sensitive towards your feelings and emotions today.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A family youngster may become a source of great joy for you. A hectic day is foreseen for those visiting out of town relatives or friends. Acquiring property by way of inheritance is possible for some. A changed attitude promises to open the floodgates of happiness for you. Choosing a healthy lifestyle at this juncture becomes most essential for some. Overspending is possible and may upset your personal budget. Those wanting to get noticed and make their mark on the professional front will need to work harder.

Love Focus: Your thought process may not be in sync with partner and create confusion.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Your good impression about someone on the family front threatens to receive a jolt. Take adequate breaks in a long journey. A construction or renovation at home is likely to upset your daily routine. Health conscious will discover some new route to fitness. Keeping tabs on expenditure will be in your interest. Speculators and those involved in the share market may find the day promising.

Love Focus: Those seeking love manage to make their presence felt in the opposite camp.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): An exciting day on the family front is foreseen with the arrival of someone close. Long distance travellers can expect the journey to be comfortable. A suitable accommodation is likely to be found by those searching for one. Someone you had helped in the past is likely to reciprocate. Shopping may be topmost on your mind today, but it will be only for the essentials. A presentation conducted by you may not get the expected response from your potential clients. Those desperate to come back in shape will do so.

Love Focus: Chances of a loved one breaking a promise is possible.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

