Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 5, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): An exciting trip is on the cards and will prove lots of fun. This is perfect day for a fun trip. Someone can expect much more from you on the academic front than what you are able to deliver. You may find yourself in a position of advantage on the monetary front. Your man management skills will help in sorting out a complicated issue involving employees. You may get talked into joining a gym or adopting a fitness routine. Meeting folks on leave is likely for those separated from family.

Love Focus: Nurturing budding love can take a major chunk of your time today!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Pisces

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A family member can become a good sounding board for you in determining right from wrong. Chances of going on a short vacation cannot be ruled out for some. Some of you can start a major renovation work in your house. Some students can have second thoughts about the line they have chosen. Earning is set to enhance, as you make special efforts to reach out for more profits. Something that was keeping you mentally tensed is likely to disappear. Things on the work front remain under control as you get most of the things out of the way.

Love Focus: A habit of yours can irritate spouse, so either refrain from it or face the music!

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Home will be a happy place to be in as love and affection is exchanged amongst the family. Those travelling to the countryside will love the open air and natural surroundings. Some of you may have to pull up your socks on the academic front. An increase in earnings is in the offing and will make you financially stable. Things are likely to go your way at work as you impress everyone through your talents. You are likely to become health conscious and make changes in your lifestyle to achieve perfect health

Love Focus: You can be sensitive towards the moods and desires of someone close.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A trip abroad may be delayed due to some unforeseen reasons. Planning for the future assumes importance for students at this juncture. Motherhood is likely for expectant mothers and will come without any problems. An extra source of income may start to fill up your coffers soon. This is an ideal time to start something new on the professional front. Aches and pains that alarm you will become a thing of the past. This is an excellent time to plan a family outing.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are certain to be struck by the cupid’s arrow.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You are likely to welcome the change that has been initiated at home. An overseas trip materialises for some and is likely to prove most enjoyable. Some of you can become serious about owning property. Your initiative on the social front is likely to bring you into the limelight. A venture undertaken by you is likely to prove most profitable. It would not be a good idea to poke someone you do not like at work as things can bounce back in a bad shape. You are likely to enjoy a spot of excellent health, thanks to disciplined life.

Love Focus: You will manage to take your love life a notch higher.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Someone is likely to tag along with you on a journey, but will make it enjoyable. Settling for a piece of real estate may soon become a reality for some. Some of you will be motivated enough to put in extra hours on the academic front. Financially, you will be able to consolidate your position. A sense of achievement will prevail for those doing business from home. You are likely to focus on health now and succeed in your efforts of keeping physically fit. Homemakers can involve themselves in improving the home environment.

Love Focus: Those in love will find the day most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A trip with friends will not only be exciting, but refreshing too. Formalities for possession of a house get completed making you its proud owner! There is a good chance of getting help for those trying to catch up on the academic front. Recognition for hard work and loyalty is in the offing for some. Self-control will keep you fit and healthy. Paucity of funds may compel some to cut corners on the financial front. There is a fair chance of an impromptu outing with family today.

Love Focus: Love comes to those who have been desperately searching for it.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): An overseas invitation may find some packing their bags. You may get the opportunity to change residence and shift to a better place. Good time management may become your strong point in an exam. You may not manage to increase your earning capacity immediately, but will succeed eventually. Business persons will find newer ways of enhancing profits. A medical problem can cause problems, if you are not vigilant enough. Friends or relations can invite you to their place for meal.

Love Focus: Love life of newlyweds can pass through a trying phase.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A short break from the daily grind to someplace faraway is possible. Good options will be found by those searching for property that fits their pocket. There may be some pressure to perform on the academic front, but things will turn favourable and help raise your morale. Although you earn well, you will spare no efforts to enhance your earnings further. Some of you may help someone take an important decision. A little care may be required on the health front. Family may require you to squeeze in some time for them in your busy schedule.

Love Focus: You may not accept the fact, but you are in love!

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 27, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Fun is in store for those planning a trip to a holiday destination. A positive development on the property front may warm the cockles of your heart. Planning something with class fellow that is mutually beneficial to both on the academic front is possible today. Your eye for detail will become your prized possession at work. Make efforts to keep your bank balance healthy. Those feeling under the cloud on the health front are likely to bounce back fitter than ever. Mood swings of spouse may have to be handled with care.

Love Focus: Romantic ties are likely to get strengthened with your committed efforts.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): This is a good time to settle a family matter, even if it entails travelling. Accompanying someone on a journey is foreseen and promises much pleasure. You will be able to take the initiative to settle a property issue amicably. Someone may surprise you by returning your loaned amount much before time. An initiative on the professional front is likely to make your career soar. Those ailing for long can expect a miraculous recovery.

Love Focus: Intense yearning for love can nudge you towards the one you desire.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A short trip is on the cards with near and dear ones and will be most rejuvenating. You will find your performance on the academic front on the upswing. A set routine may begin to appear monotonous and may drive you to do something exciting. Financial front remains healthy as money comes in steady stream. Those in job will earn enough to save for the rainy day. Good health can only be promised with a creative workout. A ceremony or celebration at home can keep you in an excited state of mind.

Love Focus: Those in love are assured immense fulfilment.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

