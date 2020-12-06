Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 6, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Countryside drive will prove a welcome change from the city congestion for some. A suitable accommodation that fits your pocket will soon be found. You will need to remain at your helpful best on the social front just to retain a positive image. An outstanding payment may be received. Acting on the suggestions of an experienced colleague will be a step in the right direction. Eating right will keep all your bodily systems on the go. Family life will be most satisfying mainly due to your refreshing attitude.

Love Focus: Those in love can get an offer that they just can’t refuse!

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Pisces

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Addition to the family is likely to keep some in an excited state. You can be asked to undertake a journey that you were looking forward to. You are likely to take a step closer to acquiring a new property. Luck is on your side, if you are preparing for an exam or competition. This is a good time to invest, so search for the best options. Praise by a senior can leave you in an upbeat mood the whole day. You will manage to overcome lethargy and make yourself health conscious.

Love Focus: You are likely to find solace in the company of the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A short vacation cannot be ruled out for some as you may mix business with pleasure. Those thinking of selling a property will be able to get buyers with deep pockets. Someone on the academic front will help you in understanding the problem and looking for solutions. A good day is foreseen for those playing the stocks. Those looking for a job are likely to find one today. Good health is ensured as you resolve to remain in top physical condition. Family life will be immensely fulfilling.

Love Focus: An image makeover may do wonders to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 17, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A short vacation is possible, so get ready to have some unadulterated fun! Those wanting to buy a specific piece of real estate will find their wish being fulfilled. Doing spadework beforehand on the academic front will help make you the frontrunner. You can be hauled up for not doing something the way a senior wants. You will need to tighten your belt on the financial front. Eating right is the key to your good health and will keep you fit and energetic. A celebration at home can keep you engaged.

Love Focus: Innovative ideas on the romantic front are likely to ignite passions!

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Accompanying someone on a vacation is on the cards and will be enjoyable. Some of you are likely to become proud owners of a new property. Those pursuing higher studies are likely to excel and get good placement offers. This is the perfect day to start for those who have resolved to get back in shape. You will be able to execute whatever you had in mind at work without interference. Good news awaits some on the family front.

Love Focus: Time may appear to be fleeting when you are with lover, so make the most of it!

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): This is a good time to bring about some changes on the domestic front. A business trip promises to bring lucrative opportunities, but the key is to seize them in time. You are likely to maintain the tempo on the academic front. Good earning is foreseen for businesspersons and retail outlet owners. You will manage to find time and motivation to tackle some pending issues at work. You will be able to adopt a set physical routine through sheer will power to get back in shape.

Love Focus: Lover can have a special surprise in store for you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A property owned by you may start giving good returns. Coaching classes or private tuitions may be the answer to your problems on the academic front. Your ideas and suggestions will be appreciated by those who matter. Even though you feel a financial crunch, the benefits that accrue will be immense. Your consistent performance will ensure you getting ahead in your career. You love company of others and today there will be no dearth of it on the home front!

Love Focus: An evening out with lover may have to be rescheduled because of some other important commitment.

Lucky Colour: Silver Grey

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Your tender words will help soothe the frayed nerves of a family member. Plans for travelling overseas may crystallize during this period. You will achieve much more clarity of thought on the academic front and perform well. You will manage to think up ways to save money and be able to add to your wealth. A senior you are not in good terms with is likely to soften his or her stance towards you. Dance and related forms of workout are likely to bring you perfect health.

Love Focus: Someone you have a soft corner for is likely to warm up to you.

Lucky Colour: Lime

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 7, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You endear yourself to parents and family elders by doing their bidding. Good returns from property are indicated for some. You are likely to judge a situation correctly on the academic front and benefit. A function on the social front is likely to have you under the spotlight. A windfall may be expected by some playing the stocks or involved in trade. You will be able to complete all tasks to the satisfaction of the one that matters. Those leading sedentary lifestyles will find the will power to go in for regular workouts.

Love Focus: A relationship is likely to be formed with someone who was a stranger till recently.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A chance to set out on an exciting trip may materialise for some. Academically, your mental clarity and power of retention will hold you in good stead. Dark clouds hovering over your fate for some time now are likely to drift away, letting in the bright and positive sunshine in your life. A profitable deal may bring you into big money. You will be more than willing to improve your performance today. Your desire for better health can make you think on practical lines. You may get worried about the health of a family youngster.

Love Focus: Love life of young couples is likely to improve through mutual effort.

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Those looking for peace and quiet will find the domestic environment tranquil. On the academic front, you are likely to leave your competitors, way behind. Your cocktail circuit will afford you an opportunity of meeting important people. Earning good money is indicated for businesspersons. You can shine on the professional front and add to your reputation. A minor cut or bruise will heal quickly under the loving care of spouse or someone close.

Love Focus: You may just not be interested in someone who is giving unusual attention to you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You may drive down to someplace exotic and enjoy your heart out. Suitable accommodation is likely to be taken on rent by those looking for one. This is a good day to utilise your time in clarifying doubts on the academic front. A hefty commission awaits those finalising a deal. An excellent opportunity on the professional front is likely to materialise for some. Those facing problems on the health front can expect improvement in their condition. Your positive outlook will help in making home a happy place.

Love Focus: Being romantic at heart, it may become difficult for you to shake out of romantic mood today!

Lucky Colour: Light Orange

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

