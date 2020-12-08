Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 8, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Much excitement is foreseen on the family front. There is some scope of improving your scores on the academic front, so go for it. On the social front, you will be able to put across your point in an emphatic manner. You are likely to have fun at work today. A changed lifestyle promises good health. You may not be in the best of financial situations, but things are likely to improve.

Love Focus: Those still single are likely to meet someone, who shares their tastes and interests.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Some of you may take a break from the routine to enjoy a vacation. Doubts on the academic front are likely to get clearer by your well wishers. You may plan out a short break, just to bring some excitement into your life. You may have to shell out more for some item you have purchased, than you had catered for. You may adopt an exercise routine that suits your lifestyle. A senior may not approve of your style of functioning at work. Family life remains most satisfying.

Love Focus: Possibility of getting romantically linked with someone you secretly love is rife.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Peace and tranquillity prevail on the home front and will help you unwind. Clearing a tough competition or getting a call from some prestigious organisation cannot be ruled out. Your over enthusiasm on the social front may set the ball rolling for organising something big. You may get motivated to shake a leg just to get on the fitness trail. It will be important to keep a tab of your expenses today. Some shuffling on the work front is likely but will not affect you.

Love Focus: Romance seems on the upswing, so make time to be together with lover.

Lucky Colour: Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aquarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A family member staying separated is likely to return home for a few days. Great fun is in store for those planning a drive to the countryside. Academic front looks bright for those appearing for some competition. Issues that have been worrying you in the past are likely get settled satisfactorily. A hike in salary or some additional perks cannot be ruled out. Your performance will speak for itself at work. Action taken to keep fit on the health front may be too little, too late

Love Focus: Lover’s sarcasm may spoil things for you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Your spirit of adventure promises to take you out on a happening trip. You may begin to work towards mending fences in a property dispute. You will find things getting better on the academic front. Money comes to you from various sources and add to your wealth. Your consistent performance will ensure you are getting ahead in your career. Your resolve will help in bringing physical fitness to your doorstep. You may try to get socially in for getting a good match for an eligible family member.

Love Focus: Romantic front promises to brighten up.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Normalcy will be brought on the family front, after a spate of tensions through your efforts. Excellent time is foreseen on a long journey. You will be able to take the initiative to settle a property issue amicably. Someone is likely to become your mentor and help you out of a difficult situation on the academic front. You will succeed in maintaining stability on the financial front. A senior is likely to favour you regarding something you wish to pursue at the work place. Your decision to look after your health will start to get positive results.

Love Focus: You may find lover upset over something you have done or said.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Pisces

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Much excitement is in store for those planning a trip to someplace exotic. Those pursuing higher studies are likely to excel and get good placement offers. Something initiated by you will start showing positive results. Worries regarding money may be laid to rest as you reap rich dividends through past investments. You can remain involved in some complex problem at work. Health remains satisfactory through own efforts. You can be surrounded by your loved ones today.

Love Focus: A relationship on the romantic front is likely to grow stronger through mutual efforts.

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): There may be some relief for those touring excessively of late. Someone on the academic front will help you in understanding the problem and looking for solutions. Some homemakers are likely to earn appreciation for their aesthetic sense. You will feel delighted in receiving a payment you had given up as lost. Someone can go back on his word regarding a professional commitment. You get a chance to discuss health matters with an expert. Something that you wanted to get done on the home front is likely to be initiated now.

Love Focus: You are likely to take positive steps to resurrect your love life and enjoy.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Some issues that seem unlikely to get resolved on the family front will begin to move towards a solution. Good showing on the academic front is foreseen. You may be expected to complete a task earlier than you anticipated, but you will manage it. You will find yourself financially more secure now, than in the past. You are likely to give a good account of yourself at work. You may take steps to improve your health.

Love Focus: Marriage is on the anvil for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Someone in the family can keep you on your toes and even try emotional blackmail. A trip will help realise your dream. Hard work on the academic front is likely to pay you rich rewards. A happy financial situation promises to keep you in an upbeat mood. Maintaining balance both on the work as well as the family front is likely to do wonders. You may get motivated to come back in shape.

Love Focus: The one you desire is likely to shower you with love to make the romantic front rosy!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A travel bonanza is in store for those who love to see new places. Things start looking much more pleasant than before on the academic front. You are likely to become the center of attraction at a party or a social get together. A good investment opportunity comes your way, and you are likely to make the most of it. Day proves favorable for those in the legal profession. You are likely to enjoy good health. Your ideas and suggestions about something important are likely to be accepted on the home front.

Love Focus: Those about to get married are likely to enjoy an extended courtship.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 20, 24

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Spending time with family and even organizing an outing is on the cards for some. Some of you may be on the verge of finalizing a property. Hogging the limelight on the social front is indicated, as you get into your element in a get together. Financial condition of those down in the dumps is set to improve. Your efficiency at work is likely to impress those who matter at work. Your biggest asset is your sense of humor try to use it to cure your not so good health.

Love Focus: Some of you may feel short-changed in a relationship and resent it.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

