Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 1, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Some positive developments on the property front are foreseen, as chances of owning a house brighten. Those wanting to reduce weight can taste success. Travelling with a group of friends is indicated for some and will be loads of fun. Your efforts on the social front may not get you the kind of recognition you expect. You may not be able to turn an opportunity to your advantage, but persistence will pay. Your ideas at work are likely to become profitable. Keeping good relations with a disliked person will make you feel good from inside.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to elicit a positive response from the one you like.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Pisces

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You are not likely to remain in the best of terms with spouse or a family member today. You may undertake a short journey to meet someone special. An ancestral property is likely to be sold for a handsome amount. Don’t let your attention waver while doing anything important, as chances of making mistakes are foretold. Taking the help of a financial advisor is likely to help you save much more, than what you would have with your own efforts. Eating right is your mantra for remaining fit. A senior may not have time for you, so keep all your issues to be discussed pending.

Love Focus: Your love life will prove enjoyable, as you get a chance for something exciting.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Much enjoyment is foreseen in a family outing and it will help you unwind too. A new route, though long, will help you save on time. Chance to acquire a prime piece of property may materialise for some. Make the most of the opportunity being offered to you on the academic front. You may have to keep your feet firmly on the ground to stem wasteful expenditure. Those experiencing ill health will manage to recover. Those working in multinational companies can still feel uncertain about their future.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to take their romance to the next level.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Home may become the most happening place soon, as some of you go about organising an exciting do at your place. You will take a step nearer to resolving a property dispute. Some hurdles may be faced in organising an event on the social front due to non-cooperation of some people. Financial prosperity is likely to follow closely at your heels and keep you in a comfortable situation. Those with a medical problem will be able to stabilise their condition. Things at work run smoothly enabling you to clear a lot of pending work.

Love Focus: Lover may have reservations regarding spending time in seclusion, but your will is likely to prevail!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Attempts to resolve a family dispute or a misunderstanding will bear positive results. A long trip may prove most harrowing. Outside help will prove better for handling a property issue. There is much that needs to be done on the academic front, so get your act together fast. Additional money can pour in from unexpected quarters. Joining the group of health-conscious friends is possible and promises to keep you hale and hearty. Hectic professional life is likely to keep you busy but entertained.

Love Focus: Lover may gauge you closely on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Your upbeat mood and a happy demeanour will be contagious and make for a happy domestic atmosphere. Hurry on the road may turn to worry, so go slow. You will need to start thinking of mending fences with someone you have strained your relations with. A bonus or an increment is in the pipeline and will brighten your day. This is likely to add to your workload and force you into extra time. Maintaining your exercise routine without a break will help keep you fit.

Love Focus: Romantic feelings are likely to stir up in your heart and keep your aglow the whole day!

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): This is the right time to adjust in a relationship to smoothen out the differences. Some of you may plan a fun outing with friends. Chances of getting involved on the social front are possible but will be much appreciated. Helping someone to improve performance on the academic front will prove most satisfying. An increased earning is likely to find your bank balance in a happy state. A home remedy may not prove effective for a minor problem. Those wanting to enter a particular profession will find the going easy.

Love Focus: Romantically, you may not fare well, as lover remains off mood.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Changes initiated at home are likely to be welcomed by all. You will plan to undertake a journey out of town to look someone up. This is a good time to catch up on the academic front. Good returns can be expected from previous investments. You will remain satisfied with the progress of work on the professional front. Investing in property will prove to be a wise move. You may opt for a healthy lifestyle by making changes in your routine.

Love Focus: Lover’s annoyance can make you nervous.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Financial situation is set to improve. It is a good idea to plan a vacation at this time to experience something different. Those in real estate business are likely to strike it rich. You can expect a second chance in something that you were unsuccessful in the first time on the academic front. Money well spent may give you inner satisfaction. Your efforts on the fitness front will be richly rewarded. Your excellent career profile is likely to keep you on a safe wicket on the professional front.

Love Focus: Your love life cruises along satisfactorily.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 27, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Division of an ancestral property will prove favourable for all the concerned parties. A friend or an associate can help you complete an important personal work. An increase in earnings is indicated for some. Professionally, the day proves productive. It is best to bring about a change in your lifestyle and that of others to maintain good health. Avoid night driving, if possible.

Love Focus: Newlyweds and young couples will find the existence blissful and get to enjoy their marital status.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Acquiring property is indicated. Your lack of attention to details needs to be curbed before it puts you in an embarrassing situation. Someone’s advice is likely to work wonders on the health front. Previous investments are poised to bring handsome returns. Those in the medical or engineering professions will find the day a bit tough. A child or sibling may visit you. Some of you may set out on a vacation to someplace exotic.

Love Focus: Newlyweds and young couples will find ways to enhance togetherness.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): An exhilarating time is foreseen for those out on a vacation. Real estate agents can hope for a handsome commission in a property transaction. You may get the opportunity of meeting some influential people. Trying out a new diet just to remain in shape is possible for some. You earn well and will get to spend well too to enjoy life. Increased workload on the professional front can prove problematic for some. You can expect a good time today, especially at home.

Love Focus: You love being the centre of attraction and that is exactly what you will become in a social gathering.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter